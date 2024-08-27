Does Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Want Her To Date Donald Trump? He Thinks So
Despite showing up on the campaign trail with weird, blotchy skin and being the oldest presidential candidate in the race, Donald Trump's ego knows no bounds. Case in point: While holding a rally on August 17, 2024, he told a Pennsylvania crowd (via Vanity Fair), "I'm a better looking person than Kamala." For a guy whose wife doesn't want to be near him, the man has a very high opinion of himself, which often leads to Trump claiming that he's irresistible to women and would be quite the catch.
One such moment happened in June when Trump made a random boast to House Republicans that left reporters scratching their heads. "Nancy Pelosi's daughter is a whacko, her daughter told me if things were different Nancy and I would be perfect together, there's an age difference though," Jake Sherman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, before commenting on Trump's strange words. "I don't know what this means, really. But this is what he told a group of House Rs."
Naturally, Nancy Pelosi's daughter Christine caught wind of Trump's remarks, and she was not having it. In fact, she spoke for the whole family when she clapped back at Trump.
Christine Pelosi shut down Trump's claim about dating Nancy Pelosi
Christine Pelosi wasted no time in swatting down Donald Trump's claim that one of Nancy Pelosi's daughter believes the former House Speaker should have dated the Republican candidate. Within 30 minutes of Jake Sherman's reporting going live on X, Christine fired off a scathing rebuttal where she basically called Trump a liar and an obsessive weirdo who should stay far away from Nancy.
"Speaking for all 4 Pelosi daughters — this is a LIE," Christine wrote on X. "His deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother is yet another reason Donald Trump is unwell, unhinged and unfit to step foot anywhere near her — or the White House."
For good measure, Congresswoman Pelosi's office issued a statement to the New York Post that also denied the claim and questioned Trump's mental stability, or lack thereof. "That guy has lost his marbles," a spokesperson said. "Not that he had many to begin with." Of course, this situation didn't come as a complete surprise given Trump's well-documented history of making salacious remarks about his female colleagues.
Donald Trump made gross remarks about Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Donald Trump wasn't even in office for a full year when he made crass remarks about Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand after she called for Trump to resign on the heels of several women accusing Trump of sexual assault. "These allegations are credible; they are numerous," Gillibrand told CNN in December 2017. "I've heard these women's testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking."
Not even a day later, Trump fired back at Gillibrand with a suggestive remark that was not the best strategy given the subject matter. "Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office "begging" for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump," the former president tweeted. "Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!"
Trump's seemingly sexual innuendo about Gillibrand prompted swift backlash from Democrats, forcing then-Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to attempt to defuse the situation. "I think only if your mind is in the gutter would you have read it that way," Sanders told White House reporters, per Politico. "This is the same sentiment that the president has expressed many times before when he has exposed the corruption of the entire political system. In fact, he's used similar terminology many times when talking about politicians of both parties, both men and women."