Does Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Want Her To Date Donald Trump? He Thinks So

Despite showing up on the campaign trail with weird, blotchy skin and being the oldest presidential candidate in the race, Donald Trump's ego knows no bounds. Case in point: While holding a rally on August 17, 2024, he told a Pennsylvania crowd (via Vanity Fair), "I'm a better looking person than Kamala." For a guy whose wife doesn't want to be near him, the man has a very high opinion of himself, which often leads to Trump claiming that he's irresistible to women and would be quite the catch.

Advertisement

One such moment happened in June when Trump made a random boast to House Republicans that left reporters scratching their heads. "Nancy Pelosi's daughter is a whacko, her daughter told me if things were different Nancy and I would be perfect together, there's an age difference though," Jake Sherman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, before commenting on Trump's strange words. "I don't know what this means, really. But this is what he told a group of House Rs."

Naturally, Nancy Pelosi's daughter Christine caught wind of Trump's remarks, and she was not having it. In fact, she spoke for the whole family when she clapped back at Trump.