Tragic Details About Danielle Fishel's Life

Growing up in front of the camera comes with lots of challenges, and Danielle Fishel has experienced them firsthand. The actor starred on the hit sitcom "Boy Meets World" as a teenager, and during her time on the series, she struggled with her body image. The actor found herself comparing herself to others, which eventually led to some disordered eating habits. "'I found out Jen, my best friend next to Jess, said that the other day when she saw me, it looked like I had gained weight. I wanted to cry ... I really hated Jen then,'" Fishel wrote in her diary as a young girl, as she shared in an episode of "Pod Meets World."

As Fishel told People, when she was 16 years old, she weighed less than 90 pounds, only ate lettuce, took laxatives, and sometimes purged. "I was terrified to eat ... I realized this was not a game," Fishel said of the wake-up call she experienced after passing out one day on the set of "Boy Meets World." Thankfully, as she told the magazine, she now embraces exactly who she is. "I've learned to be comfortable in my own skin," Fishel shared.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).

