Inside Sarah Ferguson's Relationship With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

When Prince Harry first announced his engagement to Meghan Markle in 2017, the former "Suits" star was met with considerable abuse from the British public. The toxicity continued once the couple wed, as Meghan had to contend with the media comparing her to her sister-in-law, Princess Catherine. One person who turned out to be a loyal ally to Harry and Meghan amid the abuse was Sarah Ferguson. "She always had a soft spot for Meghan," a source told Closer Weekly.

In an interview with Vogue in 2019, Ferguson discussed Meghan with incredible warmth and sympathy. The duchess drew comparisons between Meghan and her own treatment at the hands of the press. "It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her," she said. "I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can't Meghan be great? Why can't she be celebrated?" While she declined to offer the Duchess of Sussex any advice to deal with the negativity, she conceded that she was still in Meghan's shoes, struggling with being bullied by the public and press.

Also that year, Ferguson penned an open letter via Hello! magazine's #HelloToKindness initiative. In it, she lambasted the media for pitting women against each other, such as she was with Princess Diana, which may have been an allusion to the treatment of Meghan vs. Catherine in British outlets.

