Who Is Giulia Be? Her Engagement To Conor Kennedy Proves He Has A Type

Eligible young Kennedys are hard to come by, and another one will soon be off the market when Conor Kennedy walks down the aisle with his fiancé Giulia Be. The lovebirds announced their engagement on August 12, 2024, in a joint Instagram post. While the disclosure was uncharacteristically forthcoming for the very private Kennedy (his last post before that was from October 2022), it was right on the mark for the much more public Be. The Brazilian pop singer and actor has nearly 3 million followers, and she was seemingly overjoyed to share the news with them. The day after the initial announcement, Be made a post to mark her 25th birthday, using a lead photo that squarely emphasized the gorgeous pear-shaped engagement ring Kennedy picked out.

Since Kennedy keeps things close to the vest, the public has been provided only tiny tidbits about his relationships. It is assumed he coupled up with Be sometimes around Valentine's Day 2022 — since that is when she posted photos to Instagram that hinted as such — and it has been reported that Be moved from her native Brazil to Los Angeles to be with Kennedy, but no specific dates are known. In fact, aside from the occasional Instagram story and a handful of event photos, breadcrumbs beyond that have been limited. So, who exactly is Giulia Be? And how does she align with Conor Kennedy's most famous ex? Let's take a look.