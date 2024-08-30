Who Is Giulia Be? Her Engagement To Conor Kennedy Proves He Has A Type
Eligible young Kennedys are hard to come by, and another one will soon be off the market when Conor Kennedy walks down the aisle with his fiancé Giulia Be. The lovebirds announced their engagement on August 12, 2024, in a joint Instagram post. While the disclosure was uncharacteristically forthcoming for the very private Kennedy (his last post before that was from October 2022), it was right on the mark for the much more public Be. The Brazilian pop singer and actor has nearly 3 million followers, and she was seemingly overjoyed to share the news with them. The day after the initial announcement, Be made a post to mark her 25th birthday, using a lead photo that squarely emphasized the gorgeous pear-shaped engagement ring Kennedy picked out.
Since Kennedy keeps things close to the vest, the public has been provided only tiny tidbits about his relationships. It is assumed he coupled up with Be sometimes around Valentine's Day 2022 — since that is when she posted photos to Instagram that hinted as such — and it has been reported that Be moved from her native Brazil to Los Angeles to be with Kennedy, but no specific dates are known. In fact, aside from the occasional Instagram story and a handful of event photos, breadcrumbs beyond that have been limited. So, who exactly is Giulia Be? And how does she align with Conor Kennedy's most famous ex? Let's take a look.
Giulia Be is an actor, songwriter, and Grammy-nominated singer
Though she is not well-known stateside, Giulia Be (born Giulia Bourguignon Marinho) is a popular singer in her native Brazil and other Portuguese-speaking countries. After being encouraged by Maroon 5 members during an impromptu backstage singing session in 2017, Be left law school to pursue dreams of pop superstardom. The next year, she signed to Warner Music Brasil and by 2019, was a rising star thanks to the song "Too Bad," which was featured on Brazil's then-biggest soap opera. Subsequent releases, "Menina Solta" and "No Era Amor," helped Be's 2020 EP "Solta" make waves, even securing her a Best New Artist nomination at the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. She followed that up with her debut studio album, "Disco Voardor," two years later.
Be was nominated for a second Latin Grammy in 2023 for Best Portuguese Language Urban Performance for the song Aviso De Amigo, and she has had a handful of other cool honors over the course of her career — for instance, being asked to sing on the official theme song for Portugal's national football team for Euro 2020. And given that Be's biggest song to date — "Menina Solta," which she wrote herself — topped Portugal's music charts for three straight weeks and was the country's second most listened-to song on Apple Music for 2020, it makes sense that she would be tapped for the collaborative anthem. In addition to music, Be is a budding thespian. She made her acting debut in the 2022 Netflix film "Depois de Universo."
Giulia Be has lots in common with Conor Kennedy — and his ex
A Latin pop star with a strong media presence dating a quiet dude from an American political dynasty who was once arrested for protesting outside the White House does not make sense at first glance. But really, Giulia Be and Conor Kennedy have a lot in common. Kennedy graduated from Georgetown University Law Center in 2023 and practices at a firm in Los Angeles, which is certainly relatable to former law student Be. He also released a few EPs/albums between 2013 and 2017, so he clearly understands Be's life purpose, too. And while her family may not be quite as famous as the Kennedys, Be's father is a notable businessman and politician with connections to Kennedy-adjacent folks such as Aristotle Onassis. The pair grew up similarly privileged and are clearly a great match.
In the years directly preceding the start of his relationship with Be, Kennedy was linked to model Michaela Vybohova and influencer Ava Dash. But before that — all the way back in 2012 — the handsome lawyer was briefly a tabloid staple when he had a short but intense relationship with Taylor Swift. Kennedy and Swift only dated for a few months, but the romance was widely scrutinized due to their four-year age gap (Swift was 22, Kennedy 18) and Swift's purchase of a home neighboring the Kennedy estate in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. But really, can anyone blame Kennedy for being into gorgeous women who can sing, pen hit songs, and work a red carpet?