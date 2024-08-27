Blue Ivy Comes For Barron Trump's Title As Tallest Celeb Kid In New Pics
Move over, Barron Trump! A new potential baller is in town, and she's coming for your title of tallest celeb kid. Blue Ivy Cater has yet to hit her teens, and she's already towering above her friends. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter looked suitably A-lister in a tube top and cargo jeans as she headed to Beverly Hills hotspot Cipriani to enjoy lunch with her pals on August 25. However, it was her height that made her stand out from the crowd.
Barron was just 12 when he became taller than his parents, Melania and Donald Trump. At the same age, Blue Ivy is growing up fast and snapping at his heels. When she joined Jay-Z on stage at the 2024 Grammys in February, Blue Ivy was almost as tall as her dad, who is 6 feet, 2 inches. "I used to say this was a sippy cup for Blue, but Blue's grown up now. She doesn't take sippy cups and has her own Grammy!" Jay-Z said as he accepted the Dr. Dre Impact Award.
The rapper and entrepreneur is clearly proud of his daughter, and with good reason, given Blue Ivy is the second youngest artist to win a Gramaphone. She scored gold in 2021 for her work on Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" music video. In true rockstar style, the nine-year-old celebrated by drinking out of her gold-plated statuette, which hopefully wasn't filled with cognac as Jay-Z's was when he did the same in 2013.
Blue Ivy runs the world
It's Blue Ivy's world; we just live in it. At 12 years old, she is already standing head and shoulders above the crowd as you can see in the August 25 photo taken in Beverly Hills (above). Given Blue Ivy's parentage, towering over the world was always a certainty, whether she grew up to be tall or not.
It should also come as no surprise that Blue Ivy lives an extremely lavish life — and it all started before she could even walk. Following her birth, Blue Ivy left her private room at the Lennox Hill hospital in Brooklyn and headed home to a $600,000 golden rocking horse specially designed for her by Japanese jeweler Ginza Tanaka. Then, to celebrate her first birthday, Jay-Z and Beyoncé bought their oldest daughter an $80,000 diamond-encrusted one-of-a-kind Barbie, comprised of white gold and studded with 160 diamonds, specially created by Tiffany & Co. It was a little something for Blue Ivy to play with in her $1 million private nursery at the Barclays Center, which was created to keep her occupied while Jay-Z watched the Brooklyn Nets.
As if that wasn't enough, the doting parents also threw Blue Ivy an over-the-top no expense spared birthday bash in New York. There was $95,000 of roses, a $2,000 cake, and $30,000 gift bags for guests. "Nothing's been too big or expensive for their little princess. They wanted her first birthday to set the tone for the rest of her life," a source said (via Daily Mail).