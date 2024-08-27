Blue Ivy Comes For Barron Trump's Title As Tallest Celeb Kid In New Pics

Move over, Barron Trump! A new potential baller is in town, and she's coming for your title of tallest celeb kid. Blue Ivy Cater has yet to hit her teens, and she's already towering above her friends. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter looked suitably A-lister in a tube top and cargo jeans as she headed to Beverly Hills hotspot Cipriani to enjoy lunch with her pals on August 25. However, it was her height that made her stand out from the crowd.

Advertisement

Barron was just 12 when he became taller than his parents, Melania and Donald Trump. At the same age, Blue Ivy is growing up fast and snapping at his heels. When she joined Jay-Z on stage at the 2024 Grammys in February, Blue Ivy was almost as tall as her dad, who is 6 feet, 2 inches. "I used to say this was a sippy cup for Blue, but Blue's grown up now. She doesn't take sippy cups and has her own Grammy!" Jay-Z said as he accepted the Dr. Dre Impact Award.

The rapper and entrepreneur is clearly proud of his daughter, and with good reason, given Blue Ivy is the second youngest artist to win a Gramaphone. She scored gold in 2021 for her work on Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" music video. In true rockstar style, the nine-year-old celebrated by drinking out of her gold-plated statuette, which hopefully wasn't filled with cognac as Jay-Z's was when he did the same in 2013.

Advertisement