Tragic Details About Melissa Joan Hart's Life

Melissa Joan Hart has been famous for nearly her entire life, which means that the vast majority of her experiences have been publicly documented. And while Hart's negative personal and career moments have been greatly overshadowed by her success, no one who starts working in Hollywood before puberty escapes entirely unscathed. Hart has faced a number of challenges, including the deaths of pivotal acting role models, the unfair consequences of transgressing public expectations, and even a devastating connection to a school shooting.

Advertisement

Hart began her professional career at 4 years old in a national commercial for a doll meant for bathtubs. Dozens more commercials followed, and the star was even the template for a drawing that appeared on Quilted Northern toilet paper packages as a child. Fame struck when Hart was cast as the titular character on the Nickelodeon hit series "Clarissa Explains It All," which aired from 1991 to 1994, and expanded when "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" — a series in which she stars and which her co-owned production company produced — made its debut in 1996.

Hart has plenty of other projects on her acting resume — most notably "Melissa & Joey," her TV series with fellow teen star Joey Lawrence — but she has branched out, too. Hart has published a memoir, competed on "Dancing With the Stars," opened (and closed) a candy shop, and more. Hart has had many highs in her life, but has unfortunately had many lows too.

Advertisement