Outfits Worn By HGTV's Erin Napier That Completely Missed The Mark
Erin Napier's fashion style is centered around comfort and practicality. The "Home Town" star has a love of colorfully patterned dresses in varying lengths, from mid-thigh down to the floor. Beyond these artfully draped garments, Erin loves to wear jeans and pair them with an oversized shirt or a big, cozy sweater. On numerous occasions, Erin's style choices have resonated with fans. "You always have the cutest outfits! I love your Design ideas, but absolutely watch to see what your wearing," one person commented on Instagram.
Another aspect of Erin's style that resonates with fans is her passion for vintage or vintage-style apparel. When Erin divulged her adoration for the coat worn by Kate Hudson's character Penny Lane in "Almost Famous," a contingent of followers enthusiastically agreed. Erin eventually commissioned two bespoke versions of the coat, complete with super-fluffy labels and cuffs. In the name of philanthropy, Erin auctioned one of the coats to benefit Osprey, the Napiers' charity to ensure kids spend less time using technology.
However, despite all the compliments she receives, after years in the spotlight, it's almost inevitable that Erin's outfits aren't always successful. While there are usually some devoted fans in her corner no matter what, some of Erin's ensembles have been polarizing or simply not the right choice for the occasion.
Erin's jeans stuck out in the crowd
In February 2023, Erin Napier joined a group of friends for an event with author James Farmer. Standing in with five other women, Erin's jeans looked a little out of place, because everyone else wore long, billowy dresses. The looks that her friends rocked were evocative of Napier's style, so commenters on the Instagram post offered plenty of compliments and were eager to shop for the outfits. Some helpful respondents chimed in that Anthropologie was the source for several of the frocks.
Although fans conceded that they still liked Erin's outfit, they also couldn't help teasing her about her choice. "OK @erinapier why are you the only gal not wearing a long dress? Was there a costume theme going on?" inquired one on Instagram. Erin took the jokes in stride, replying to another fan, "i didn't get the group text about wardrobe apparently."
While this might not have been the ideal moment for Erin to wear jeans, denim has earned her accolades on other occasions. Erin and Ben Napier are proponents of shopping local, and they frequently wear Blue Delta jeans. The couple has an enduring connection with the Tupelo-based company. "We've been buddies with Erin and Ben Napier's long before they had a pilot on @hgtv! It's people like these two that helped us grow our company and create jobs in Mississippi," Blue Delta Jean Co. remarked on LinkedIn.
Her awards show dress was polarizing
In November 2022, Erin and Ben Napier were invited to be presenters at the County Music Awards. With less than two weeks to find a red carpet-worthy gown, Erin took Ben's suggestion and solicited Drew Barrymore's fashion expertise. The Napiers met Barrymore when they appeared as guests via zoom on her talk show, and Erin had long-revered her style, even crediting her for her college-era hair transformation. Although Erin didn't like Barrymore's first pick, she was thrilled with her second option — a scintillating Marchesa gown. "It was seriously like as stunning of a dress as your wedding dress," Ben told Erin during a subsequent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show."
Even so, the outfit divided fans. Erin's Instagram followers were exuberant, but comments were mixed elsewhere on social media. "That dress is wearing her," one wrote on HGTV's Instagram post. "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and to me it just looks like a gaudy lampshade!" Others preferred Erin's usual dress style. Some took issue with the plunging neckline. "What is with the dresses now open halfway down the front???" queried one on Ben's Instagram account. "Not leaving much to the imagination."
Interestingly, although the awards dress was glitzier than usual, some of the dresses Erin wears on "Home Town" have a similar neckline , and these have been complimented rather than criticized. However, they aren't quite as dramatic with as wide of a V as Erin's CMA gown.
Erin felt uncomfortable about a re-wear
While re-wearing outfits is a sign of good environmental stewardship, there was one situation in February 2020 in which Erin Napier worried that her recycling of a favorite dress might not come across well on TV. "The awkward moment where I wear that same @anthropologie dress from last week's reveal for tomorrow night's reveal," Erin admitted on Instagram. The "Home Town" host then went on to explain difficulties of choosing an onscreen wardrobe when TV episodes were shot out of order. "I never imagined they would air next to each other since they were filmed months apart, but real talk — no one cares," she added.
Based on the supportive comments she received, Erin's candid disclosure appeared to be a successful way to beat her critics to the punch. Many fans complimented the pink dress with its vibrant wildflower print. Others praised her re-wears, noting that the practice made her down to earth and relatable.
Beyond re-wearing this pink dress, Erin has longstanding enthusiasm for Anthropologie, as she appears to own multiple dresses from the brand. In a full-circle moment, Erin also has some of her own products for sale through the retailer. In 2023, the Napiers partnered with York Wall Coverings, and Anthropologie stocks some of their intricate peel-and-stick wallpaper designs.
A roomy shirt reignited unwelcome rumors
In April 2024, Erin Napier prompted her Instagram fans, "up to something so big in 2025 (can you guess?)" The answers were wide-ranging. Some fans zeroed in on the building that was in the picture behind the Napiers, and hypothesized they were going to get involved in a restaurant, theater, or hotel renovation. Others, however, couldn't look away from Erin's attire. She paired her jeans with a relaxed-fit blue shirt that had a slit up the side, making some fans think of maternity wear.
Erin's confronted pregnancy speculation on multiple occasions, and she acted quickly to put these rumors to rest. Rather than responding in the comments of the post, Erin crafted an Instagram story. "Not expecting a baby. medically not capable, so please give that a rest?" she wrote (via People). "I just like loose clothes. let it beeeeeee, you sweet people."
During her actual pregnancies, Erin opted for overalls as her daily uniform, as she revealed to Glamour in May 2021, just before her second child was born. At the time, Erin divulged that one of her overalls of choice were a khaki-hued pair. Ironically, she was rocking a similar pair in an October 2020 when she wrote on Instagram, "no this is not a pregnancy announcement. If that time comes, instagram will be the last to know." However, as some astute fans later noted, Erin was indeed pregnant at the time.
Her sweater wasn't weather appropriate
In 2022, Erin and Ben Napier segued from TV hosts to actors when they appeared in HGTV's movie, "A Christmas Open House." For her role, Erin wears an emerald green sweater that billows down to mid-thigh. Although this style fits in with her usual aesthetic, in this case, the sweater wasn't a great match for the weather. "We filmed our parts in Laurel 3 days in August when the high was 103° so I need y'all to appreciate how not sweaty we may appear to be here," Erin proclaimed when she posted a trailer for the film on Instagram. While it's true that Erin needed to wear a wintry outfit to fit the story's setting, perhaps a less bulky sweater would have provided a Christmas vibe and been a little more comfortable.
Erin and Ben experienced a little trepidation at being in a scripted production, but they quickly warmed to the process. In addition, the film played to their strengths, since they portrayed characters who had their real-life renovation skills. As an added bonus, Erin showcased her passion for music when she sang and played guitar in one of the scenes. In this case, Victor Rasuk, who played one of the movie's leads, felt out of his element at the prospect of singing on camera, and Erin and Ben offered to perform with him. "Erin is an extremely talented singer. She has a beautiful voice," Ben gushed to HGTV.