Outfits Worn By HGTV's Erin Napier That Completely Missed The Mark

Erin Napier's fashion style is centered around comfort and practicality. The "Home Town" star has a love of colorfully patterned dresses in varying lengths, from mid-thigh down to the floor. Beyond these artfully draped garments, Erin loves to wear jeans and pair them with an oversized shirt or a big, cozy sweater. On numerous occasions, Erin's style choices have resonated with fans. "You always have the cutest outfits! I love your Design ideas, but absolutely watch to see what your wearing," one person commented on Instagram.

Another aspect of Erin's style that resonates with fans is her passion for vintage or vintage-style apparel. When Erin divulged her adoration for the coat worn by Kate Hudson's character Penny Lane in "Almost Famous," a contingent of followers enthusiastically agreed. Erin eventually commissioned two bespoke versions of the coat, complete with super-fluffy labels and cuffs. In the name of philanthropy, Erin auctioned one of the coats to benefit Osprey, the Napiers' charity to ensure kids spend less time using technology.

However, despite all the compliments she receives, after years in the spotlight, it's almost inevitable that Erin's outfits aren't always successful. While there are usually some devoted fans in her corner no matter what, some of Erin's ensembles have been polarizing or simply not the right choice for the occasion.

