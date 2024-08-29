Hallmark Star Joey Lawrence's Cheating Scandal, Explained

Despite the huge media onslaught, the accused couple seems determined to clear their names. In an Instagram post shared on August 28, Melina Alves denied having an affair with Joey Lawrence "while we were on set filming Socked In For Christmas." It's natural to wonder if this was a phrasing error or if Alves was only denying that they had a relationship during filming. If so, what about afterward, and were they both still married at the time regardless? The Hallmark star went on to say that she met her co-star and was "immediately struck by his kindness, warmth, and genuine character."

There was, crucially, no mention of either his professionalism or even Lawrence's acting prowess. Alves also noted they had built up a "supportive friendship that has been a source of strength for" both parties. The actor also argued that her husband cooked up the lies of an affair to get back at her, disclosing that they have been estranged but still living together since January 2023 and that she even had to get a temporary restraining order against him.

Edward Rider violated their restraining order, and when she reported him to the police, he sold a false story to the press to get back at Alves. Although it's currently a case of he said, she said, there's no doubt that both of these two ongoing divorces will spill more tea in the days to come. Worse still, Lawrence shares one of his three children with Samantha Cope, and judging by her request for full custody, the former couple has a long legal battle ahead.

