Matt Lauer's Daughter Romy Lands In Serious Legal Trouble (& Borrows His Lawyer)

A few years after speculation that disgraced NBC host Matt Lauer wanted to jump into the spotlight again, a member of his family is in the news for her own scandal. And, ironically, her troubles have her in desperate need of the lawyer who is all too familiar with the Lauer family.

It has been reported that Matt's daughter Romy Lauer was involved in a hit-and-run in the early morning of July 5, 2024. While on a trip in the Hamptons, assumedly for the Fourth of July holiday, Romy crashed into a nearby fence and sign while driving. At about 4 a.m., a neighbor who heard the crash called 911 for the authorities to check things out. However, no one was at the scene. Insiders spoke to Page Six and said law enforcement officers discovered who was responsible because they found Romy's license plate, which had detached from her Jeep Wrangler in the hit. It has not been reported that any people were injured in Romy's hit-and-run, so it seems just to have been that the fence and sign were hit.

After discovering who the guilty party was, a court summons was issued to Romy for leaving after the crash, as well as an official ticket. Attorney Edward Burke, Jr., who has reportedly represented Romy's father Matt previously, is set to serve as Romy's attorney for this case. According to a source for Page Six, the attorney is "currently involved in the case and resolving this for Ms. Lauer."