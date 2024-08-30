We Gave JD Vance A Hair Makeover With Trump's Signature Disaster 'Do
Donald Trump's 2024 running mate JD Vance has been the subject of scorn for a variety of reasons. Comments he previously made about "childless cat ladies" which were shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, sparked the "Cat Ladies for Kamala Harris" movement heading into the 2024 election. Then, a video of Vance at a donut shop became something of a meme. Per C-Span footage shared to X, Vance confidently told one of the shop's employees, "I'm JD Vance. I'm running for vice president. Good to see you," only to receive a lukewarm, "Okay," in response.
People have also zeroed in on Vance's eyes, speculating on if he wears eye makeup or if that's how they naturally look. The List wanted to see Vance without the rumored eyeliner, and Static Media photo editors made it happen. However, we took it a step further and added one of Trump's most notable features to Vance: What would Vance look like if he sported the former president's signature hairdo? Trump's '70s have been his worst hair decade, but can Vance make the style any better?
JD Vance with Trump's hair is strange to say the least
JD Vance with Donald Trump's shiny golden hair is ... odd. The contrast between his blue eyes and the blond hair is stark, and the color clashes with his much darker facial hair. The sweeping hairstyle that Trump is known for doesn't seem to fit with Vance's face shape either. In summation, Trump's hairstyle is strange no matter who has it. The List also edited Trump without his famous hairdo, giving him a shorter, more Vance-like hairstyle. That was only marginally less weird.
Picking a Trump style for Vance also required making an executive decision because of the inconsistencies in Trump's hair color. In January 2024 a source told Page Six that the former president is unable to stay seated for 30 or more minutes required for his hair dye to set. "Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job," the insider said. If he doesn't sit long enough, Trump's hair leans toward orange instead of blond.
However, in August 2024 Trump debuted a more toned-down hair look, which could be due to a trip to the salon where he let the hairstylists add toner (and where he maybe didn't rush them through the process). Regardless, it's clearly best for Vance to avoid rocking the same thing look as his new boss.