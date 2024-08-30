We Gave JD Vance A Hair Makeover With Trump's Signature Disaster 'Do

JD Vance with Donald Trump's shiny golden hair is ... odd. The contrast between his blue eyes and the blond hair is stark, and the color clashes with his much darker facial hair. The sweeping hairstyle that Trump is known for doesn't seem to fit with Vance's face shape either. In summation, Trump's hairstyle is strange no matter who has it. The List also edited Trump without his famous hairdo, giving him a shorter, more Vance-like hairstyle. That was only marginally less weird.

Picking a Trump style for Vance also required making an executive decision because of the inconsistencies in Trump's hair color. In January 2024 a source told Page Six that the former president is unable to stay seated for 30 or more minutes required for his hair dye to set. "Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job," the insider said. If he doesn't sit long enough, Trump's hair leans toward orange instead of blond.

However, in August 2024 Trump debuted a more toned-down hair look, which could be due to a trip to the salon where he let the hairstylists add toner (and where he maybe didn't rush them through the process). Regardless, it's clearly best for Vance to avoid rocking the same thing look as his new boss.

