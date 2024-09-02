Hollywood has not always been kind to its child stars. Celebrated and feted for their cuteness and precociousness, these youngsters can experience all the perks of fame at an early age — only to have the rug yanked out from under them when they grow too old for the roles in which they once excelled.

Yet there have also been numerous former child stars who've managed to navigate the often treacherous transition to a successful acting career as adults, and such has been the case with Skyler Samuels. Just a kid when she garnered her first screen credit — portraying a spoiled child star in an episode of Nickelodeon comedy "Drake & Josh" — she went on to become a staple on the Disney Channel. After appearing in several series (including the Selena Gomez sitcom "Wizards of Waverly Place"), at age 17 she went on to star in her own TV series, from which she was able to successfully catapult from teen roles to more adult fare.

These days, she's enjoying a particularly fruitful stage of her career, having taken on a popular franchise with the Hallmark Channel, seasonal purveyor of delightfully sappy holiday movies, while boasting an array of screen credits that are as impressive as they are eclectic. To find out more about the journey of this talented actor, keep on reading to experience the stunning transformation of Hallmark Channel star Skyler Samuels.

