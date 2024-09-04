Awkward Donald Trump Jr. Moments That Made Us Cringe

In 2018, Donald Trump Jr. went to New Delhi, India to help promote sales of Trump-branded luxury condos and apartments in the country. His visit raised questions about the ethics and potential conflicts of interest of the president's son doing business deals in another country. Beyond that issue was the awkward moment that came during an interview with a local TV news channel CNBC-TV 18 where Don Jr. seemed to be trying to pay a compliment to impoverished people in India but succeeded solely in putting his foot in his mount.

Here's what he said: "I think there is something about the spirit of the Indian people that is unique here to other parts of the emerging world. You go through a town ... and, I don't want to be glib but you can see the poorest of the poor and there is still a smile on a face," via NBC News.

Many saw the comment as particularly patronizing, and showing how out of touch and spoiled Don Jr. really is. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Is he saying that the poor are happy so it is all right to be poor and live in substandard conditions? Maybe Junior should give it a try."