Who Was J.Lo's Second Husband, Cris Judd, And What He's Doing Now

It's no secret that we're just as invested in Jennifer Lopez's love life as her professional endeavors. We can't help it. Over the years, Lopez has given us plenty to talk about, including her previous marriage to Cris Judd. The union lasted just 9 months before the singer-dancer duo called it quits in the early '00s. Lopez has since stated that because the marriage was so short, she doesn't consider it a proper marriage. Her subsequent high-profile entanglements with Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony,and Alex Rodriguez took center stage, and Judd faded into obscurity, seemingly disappearing out of the public eye for good.

Jennifer Lopez's divorce filing from Affleck in 2024 has renewed interest in the singer's past marriages. Though Judd might have thought his time in the spotlight was over, he may find that people are just as intrigued by him today as they were when he was Mrs. J.Lo in 2001. At the time he met the hitmaker, Judd had been working in the entertainment industry for some time himself, but the dancer was never a bonafide star in his own right. Unlike some other famous ex-spouses, Judd seems pretty content to keep it that way, living for his art form and his young family.

Let's take a look at who the dancer was before he met J.Lo, how the relationship shaped him, and what his life looks like post-Lopez love.

