HGTV Star Christina Hall's Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark
Christina Hall's HGTV career started in 2013 with the show "Flip or Flop," a house-flipping show that starred her and her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She's appeared in many other shows for the network, such as "Christina on the Coast" and "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge." Christina has also had three divorces that happened in the public eye: one from El Moussa, a second from Ant Anstead, and a third from Josh Hall. That third divorce may have inspired one of her most stylish outfits, since Christina was seen rocking a revenge dress following her and Josh's divorce news.
Christina has worn some other fabulous outfits, such as the sparkly black Barbie-inspired dress for the "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge" show as seen on Instagram. Christina once described getting fashion advice from her daughter, saying in the caption of a now-deleted Instagram post from May 2023, "Tay [said] 'mom please don't wear leggings, put some jeans on' [okay] Tay. Love this cute crew" (via People).
Of course, not every outfit is a winner, and some of Christina's looks definitely missed the mark for one reason or another.
For an awards show, Christina looked like she was headed to hoco
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa walked the red carpet together at the Daytime Emmys in 2017. They also presented together, and in a photo from PopSugar were seen smiling and applauding onstage. At the time, Hall and El Moussa had announced their divorce but were still making "Flip or Flop" together. El Moussa wore a tuxedo for the event, and Hall wore a long-sleeved minidress with a slightly poofy A-line skirt. The dress was all black and the sleeves were sheer, and the look was paired with a tall pair of heels.
Hall's dress was stylish, but it didn't seem to fit the context or feel right for the circumstances. The dress' silhouette looked more like what you might expect to see at a homecoming dance or sorority semiformal than what is expected for a prestigious Hollywood awards show like the Daytime Emmys. And even though the Daytime Emmys focus on a different batch of programming than the Emmys, they're still an awards show that takes place at night, meaning evening gowns are always a stellar option.
One of Christina's dresses was an odd color and design
Christina Hall appeared alongside Alison Victoria from "Windy City Rehab," David Bromstad from "My Lottery Dream Home," and Jonathan Knight from the then-new "Farmhouse Fixer" in a February 2019 panel for the Television Critics Association's (TCA) Winter 2019 tour. As seen in the above photo, for the talk Hall wore a nude-colored dress with lace elements. The sleeves were sheer black lace, and there was also black lace trim across the bottom hem and down the front of the dress.
The light tan color of the dress does not pop on Hall, as it's too similar to her skin tone and seems to wash her out a bit. The two black lace stripes down the front of the dress coupled with that color also provide an odd visual. Hall looks best in all black or in brighter colors, so this dress missed the mark.
Christina looked warm but not festive for a Christmas parade
In 2019, Christina Hall attended the first night of the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade with a special title. She had the honor of being the grand marshal and leading the parade. However, her outfit for the event left something to be desired.
Hall wore light gray jeans, over-the-knee black boots, a sparkly black top, and a wrap with silver embroidery. The sleeves of her top looked to be leather jacket sleeves with zippers partially up the sides. Although the elements of silver could be considered holiday touches, the outfit doesn't have the vibe of what one would wear to lead an aquatic Christmas parade. Instead, it more resembles the stylishly casual look for someone simply watching the parade from the shore.
To spruce things up, Hall could have opted for classic Christmas colors like red or green. For a more refined look, she could have gone for deeper shades like maroon and/or forest green. Hall also could've utilized gold instead of silver for the sparkly elements to emphasize the warm and cozy feelings Christmas provides. Silver is too reminiscent of a long, cold winter — although winter for the citizens of Newport Beach, California probably isn't all that cold, comparatively.
Christina has twinned with her ex-husband's wife
Things weren't always cordial between Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa's second wife. Tensions seemed to fly at a children's soccer game, but when her and Tarek's son Brayden was hospitalized shortly after, Christina sent a strong message about co-parenting on Instagram. She and Heather were able to move past their argument, and now the women are even co-stars in the show "The Flip Off" (which will also feature Tarek and initially included Josh Hall, but it's unknown if he'll be a part of it in any capacity moving forward because of the divorce).
In May 2024, Heather, Christina, and Tarek appeared in a series of humorous videos on Instagram. Christina's collaboration with Tarek and Heather was awkward due to the implication that Tarek has a type. A nearly identical Christina and Heather both sported black tank tops; ripped, light wash jeans; and black high heels. Another video showed that the women wore very similar jewelry and had their blond hair styled with waves and small braids down the side.
The trio made a series of similar videos in a coffee shop, where Christina and Heather matched with white long-sleeved shirts and tops. One of those videos was shared in August 2024. Although the outfits were stylish on their own, matching with your husband's ex and hammering home the point that the two of you look the same is pretty strange, even for a joke video. Still, it's great that the women can get along.
Bathroom sconces became outfit inspo for Christina
In May 2024, Christina Hall posted a promotional photo on Instagram for her show "Christina on the Coast." She posed next to a stunning bathroom set-up in an all-black ensemble of skinny jeans, a black tank top, black high heels, and a black necklace. "The kind of bathroom that makes you want to get all dolled up," Hall wrote in the caption.
"Bathroom is gorge but can we just talk about house [sic] GORGEOUS you look here," one fan commented with flame emojis.
However, the all-dark outfit seems a little too dark in the airy bathroom, where most of the features are cream, brown, or gold. It seems Hall went with a black 'fit to match the black sconces on either side of the bathroom mirrors, but her outfit draws attention away from the interior design. The bathroom design is what people should be focusing on, since the post was made so Hall could tell her followers that more "Christina on the Coast" episodes would be coming eventually.