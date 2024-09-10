HGTV Star Christina Hall's Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Christina Hall's HGTV career started in 2013 with the show "Flip or Flop," a house-flipping show that starred her and her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She's appeared in many other shows for the network, such as "Christina on the Coast" and "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge." Christina has also had three divorces that happened in the public eye: one from El Moussa, a second from Ant Anstead, and a third from Josh Hall. That third divorce may have inspired one of her most stylish outfits, since Christina was seen rocking a revenge dress following her and Josh's divorce news.

Christina has worn some other fabulous outfits, such as the sparkly black Barbie-inspired dress for the "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge" show as seen on Instagram. Christina once described getting fashion advice from her daughter, saying in the caption of a now-deleted Instagram post from May 2023, "Tay [said] 'mom please don't wear leggings, put some jeans on' [okay] Tay. Love this cute crew" (via People).

Of course, not every outfit is a winner, and some of Christina's looks definitely missed the mark for one reason or another.