Christina Hall's Petty Jabs At Josh Wear Thin On HGTV Fans As Divorce Grows Messier

Some fans have expressed their grievances with how HGTV star Christina Hall is publicly handling her divorce from Josh Hall. She has regularly been shading Josh online, especially making claims about him being greedy when it comes to money. When she officially filed a response for divorce after Josh's initial filing, Christina said she did not want either of them to receive spousal support.

In September 2024, Christina made another post on Instagram referencing money that was possibly more shade for Josh. Coupled with a selfie taken inside her car, Christina wrote, "Thanks mom & dad for always teaching me about hard work and making sure I knew the importance of making my own money. It doesn't buy 'happiness' but it does buy more opportunities & less people being able to mess with me ... and that makes me happy." She added two emojis: a heart and a winking face.

A lawyer told The List how Christina's divorce from Josh could cost her big, and the fact that they didn't have a prenuptial agreement is a complicating factor. On Christina's post, one fan brought that up and commented, "Well you did partially make this mess with no pre-nup ... in saying that requesting 'spousal support' etc, give me a break." (It's unclear who the commenter meant for sure, but it's likely that the fan was referring to Josh in the second half of their comment since he asked for spousal support from Christina.)

