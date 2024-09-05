Christina Hall's Petty Jabs At Josh Wear Thin On HGTV Fans As Divorce Grows Messier
Some fans have expressed their grievances with how HGTV star Christina Hall is publicly handling her divorce from Josh Hall. She has regularly been shading Josh online, especially making claims about him being greedy when it comes to money. When she officially filed a response for divorce after Josh's initial filing, Christina said she did not want either of them to receive spousal support.
In September 2024, Christina made another post on Instagram referencing money that was possibly more shade for Josh. Coupled with a selfie taken inside her car, Christina wrote, "Thanks mom & dad for always teaching me about hard work and making sure I knew the importance of making my own money. It doesn't buy 'happiness' but it does buy more opportunities & less people being able to mess with me ... and that makes me happy." She added two emojis: a heart and a winking face.
A lawyer told The List how Christina's divorce from Josh could cost her big, and the fact that they didn't have a prenuptial agreement is a complicating factor. On Christina's post, one fan brought that up and commented, "Well you did partially make this mess with no pre-nup ... in saying that requesting 'spousal support' etc, give me a break." (It's unclear who the commenter meant for sure, but it's likely that the fan was referring to Josh in the second half of their comment since he asked for spousal support from Christina.)
Fans' reactions to Christina's post were split
Another commenter on Christina Hall's Instagram post seemed tired of her repeated comments seemingly directed at Josh Hall. They complimented Christina before saying, "But the jabs to Josh don't become you, aren't necessary, and are unkind. Wish him well and move on in a more graceful way." Another person bluntly asked, "Why do you need to post stabs at your ex's [sic] each time you divorce?"
Others didn't feel the same about Christina's post but agreed with the HGTV star's point about the importance of knowing how to take care of oneself. One supporter said, "Something we should all teach our daughters ... be your own person. Make your own money. So you don't have to rely on anyone. You're killing it, Christina." Other commenters encouraged Christina to not listen to any haters and/or to be herself.
In a different post from August, Christina seemed to confirm she might be down to get married a fourth time after her divorce from Josh. Prior to Josh, she was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2016 and to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2020. As her ire for Josh seems to grow, Christina and El Moussa are now on good terms and are still professional collaborators. Christina also extended an olive branch to Anstead by following him on Instagram in July 2024. In a few years' time, will Christina and Josh be friendly, or at least cordial?