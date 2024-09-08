Kimberly Guilfoyle Gives Disastrous Speech & Even Her Haters Are Embarrassed For Her

For months, Donald Trump has fixated on the crowd size of his rallies, posted poll results putting him ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris, and bragged about the love he gets from both regular folks and celebs such as Hulk Hogan and Kid Rock. So Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech at the Florida Republican event should have been a satisfying moment for the other side. Yet many couldn't help feeling sorry seeing the former president's future daughter-in-law struggle to win over her audience. Meidas Touch's Ron Filipkowski admitted on X, "I actually feel bad for her a little bit. This is embarrassing." A Democrat commenter agreed: "Wow...While I do not like her, who she supports and what she stands for, I do feel bad for her... physically and mentally there is truly something not so good happening with her."

Advertisement

Other respondents weren't as moved. "Yeah...I felt bad for Kimmie too. For about 3 seconds and then I put down my glass," wrote a detractor. "I mean I would and I want to be a compassionate person but...naw she's too much," said another. There were remarks about her insincere performance and the overly red background of the stage, which created an intimidating vibe. Quite a few felt Guilfoyle knew exactly what she was getting into when she got involved with the divisive family, particularly after her marriage to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

One user invoked the classic Southern jab, "Oh, bless her heart!" They went on to say, "It's like watching a car crash in slow motion — you want to look away, but can't. Don't worry, the Democratic repair team is on standby!"

Advertisement