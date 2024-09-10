If you're not already familiar with the name Cailee Spaeny, chances are you'd recognize her face. You may have seen her as the dead girl in the smash HBO hit "Mare of Easttown," or in Sophia Coppola's glossy biopic "Priscilla." You might recognize Spaeny as the breakout star of "Alien: Romulus," the ambitious young photographer in "Civil War," or as Dakota Johnson's little sister in "Bad Times at the El Royale."

Advertisement

Or maybe you don't know Spaeny yet at all, and she's okay with that, too. After all, she knows herself. Even though her career has been one of transformation and reinvention, she's always had herself and her drive to rely on. "I've always been hungry," she told Empire. "It's a combination of arrogance or blind faith and also being absolutely terrified and insecure. But from a young age, for some reason I just knew."

Hollywood knows now, too. Her career took off relatively recently, but Spaeny has already made fans out of some of the industry's biggest names. "She has a very natural ability. You connect with what's going on in her soul," Kirsten Dunst told The New York Times, giving her young co-star a glowing review. "When you have that, people want to watch you. They feel like they're watching someone real." If it feels like Spaeny came out of nowhere, then read on: this is the stunning transformation of Cailee Spaeny.

Advertisement