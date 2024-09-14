Sad Details About HGTV Star Hilary Farr's Life

For many, Hilary Farr became like an extra member of their family after almost two decades on the beloved HGTV show, "Love It or List It." And while she's had superficial problems like how to spend her millions, the star has also had to deal with very serious issues. Farr reminded everyone that fame and riches don't protect you from the calamities of life when she provided fans with updates on her bout with COVID-19 in 2023, but she faced plenty of challenges before COVID came knocking at her door.

Farr used to dream of becoming a professional ballet dancer, even enrolling at the Royal Ballet School in London. But then she discovered theater, and she left her dancing days behind her. Her desire to work in show business is what eventually led her to meeting her future husband, producer Gordon Farr. The two got married in 1982, and had one son together, Josh Farr. By 2008, however, their marriage was on the rocks and they filed for divorce.

Despite keeping the details very private, Farr later admitted the divorce was hard on her. While delivering a speech at the Top Ten Event in Canada, Farr touched on that time in her life, calling it a "horrible, horrible divorce" (via Notable Life). She admitted that the experience left her angry and bitter, but she ended up using these negative emotions to her advantage, and shortly after, she landed the part in "Love It or List It." As Farr found success in the entertainment industry, she also faced numerous challenges behind the scenes, many of which she chose to go through alone.

