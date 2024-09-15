HGTV's Erin & Ben Napier Made A Controversial Design Choice That Had Fans Worried For Their Baby

The idea behind using crib bumpers was to help keep little ones from accidentally slipping out of a crib between the slats. But the ban on crib bumpers, and why people were alarmed to see them on Erin and Ben Napier's crib, comes from the potential for injury and even death that they pose. Suffocation and strangulation are just two possible issues with crib padding, based on scientific research. The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends avoiding crib bumpers as well as other pillows and blankets in a crib where an infant is sleeping in an effort to help keep them as safe as possible.

Advertisement

We don't know for sure if Ben and Erin used the crib with the bumpers in place when their daughters were using the crib. It might just be that the crib was styled this way for the photo. Thankfully, we don't know of any scary incidents with Erin and Ben regarding their little girls' crib. Erin has also confirmed that their family is as big as it's going to get; even if she's spotted wearing loose clothing, she's not going to get pregnant again, so it seems that Helen and Mae will be the only kiddos to sleep in Ben's handmade crib.