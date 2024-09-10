Diamond Pro Tells Us The Staggering Price Tag On Kimberly Guilfoyle's Flashy New Necklace

Kimberly Guilfoyle's social media presence has caught the eyes of fans and critics due to her inappropriate outfits and tendency to drastically edit her photos, such as when Guilfoyle posted an airbrushed carousel of pictures on Instagram in September 2024. In a picture Guilfoyle posted on her Instagram Story on September 10, 2024 (as seen above), the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. was wearing a flashy necklace that did not seem to be digitally altered. Guilfoyle paired the large silver cross necklace with a black dress and black heels. She posed alongside Trump Jr. and Anthony Constantino, the CEO of Sticker Mule.

The List spoke with Mike Fried, the CEO of The Diamond Pro, to try and understand just how much Guilfoyle's necklace would have cost. As of this writing, Fried has been working with diamonds for 25 years. Based on his assessment, the price tag for Guilfoyle's piece of jewelry is shocking.

"Kimberly's massive cross necklace looks to feature 11 diamonds," Fried said. "If they are diamonds, the value could be $250,000, depending on the exact carat weight and quality of the stones." Fried believed that each diamond could be about one carat.