Diamond Pro Tells Us The Staggering Price Tag On Kimberly Guilfoyle's Flashy New Necklace
Kimberly Guilfoyle's social media presence has caught the eyes of fans and critics due to her inappropriate outfits and tendency to drastically edit her photos, such as when Guilfoyle posted an airbrushed carousel of pictures on Instagram in September 2024. In a picture Guilfoyle posted on her Instagram Story on September 10, 2024 (as seen above), the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. was wearing a flashy necklace that did not seem to be digitally altered. Guilfoyle paired the large silver cross necklace with a black dress and black heels. She posed alongside Trump Jr. and Anthony Constantino, the CEO of Sticker Mule.
The List spoke with Mike Fried, the CEO of The Diamond Pro, to try and understand just how much Guilfoyle's necklace would have cost. As of this writing, Fried has been working with diamonds for 25 years. Based on his assessment, the price tag for Guilfoyle's piece of jewelry is shocking.
"Kimberly's massive cross necklace looks to feature 11 diamonds," Fried said. "If they are diamonds, the value could be $250,000, depending on the exact carat weight and quality of the stones." Fried believed that each diamond could be about one carat.
Another piece of Guilfoyle's jewelry could cost $250,000 too
The speculated price of Kimberly Guilfoyle's cross necklace would be attributed to more than just the quality of the diamonds. Mike Fried continued, "The necklace appears to be custom-designed and carefully crafted. A pendant of this caliber is rare and undoubtedly a prized piece. It's designed to make a statement."
That necklace isn't the only jewelry Guilfoyle owns that is speculated to be very expensive. On January 1, 2022, Guilfoyle announced her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. on Instagram, although insiders for the Daily Mail said they had been engaged since New Year's Eve 2020. After the news went public in early 2022, a different diamond expert weighed in on Guilfoyle's engagement ring. Olivia Landau is the CEO of The Clear Cut, and she founded the company with her husband Kyle Simon. Landau is a Graduate Gemologist (GG) from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and a 4th-generation diamond expert. After looking at the photo of Guilfoyle's ring, Landau said it seemed to contain a five-carat emerald cut diamond. "It looks like there may be trapezoid side stones," Landau added. "This is a very classic design."
When speculating on the cost of Guilfoyle's engagement ring, Landau guessed it cost between $65,000 and $250,000. The thought of Guilfoyle's ring and necklace both possibly being a quarter of a million dollars each is enough to make the frugal feel faint.