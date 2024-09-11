J.Lo's Reported Friendship With Matt Damon Rubs Salt In Ben Affleck's Fresh Divorce Wounds
Bennifer is reportedly no more. Lopez's divorce filing crystallized that the couple's lovey-dovey nature was phony for longer than suspected. TMZ reported that her documents said they separated April 26, 2024, although she didn't file until the second anniversary of their August 2022 wedding ceremony. However, Lopez is reportedly friends with Affleck's legendary bestie. Matt Damon and Affleck have been friends since they were children, and the actors were even roommates for a time.
Lopez is "very close with Matt [Damon]" an insider told People. Lopez and Damon's friendship seemed to be on display at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Lopez and Damon were some of the team behind the film "Unstoppable" that was in attendance. The movie is a biopic on the wrestler Anthony Robles, and Lopez plays his mother. Affleck and Damon, who co-own the Artists Equity production company, were producers for "Unstoppable."
Affleck wasn't at TIFF, and another insider told People how Lopez and Damon had a longer than 20-minute conversation at the afterparty of the "Unstoppable" premiere. "Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation," the source said. They laughed some, but they were also seen holding hands for part of the time while speaking.
What happened during Lopez and Damon's discussion?
If Ben Affleck was worried that Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon were gossiping about him during their "Unstoppable" afterparty discussion, that doesn't seem to be the case. A source for the Daily Mail said, "Matt Damon shut down any attempt that J.Lo made to discuss Ben at the premiere."
The insider also said Lopez holding Damon's hand didn't sway him and added, "He told her he is glad she is doing well and is thankful for her participation in the film — but he made it clear he was not there to talk about Ben at all." Damon also reportedly told Lopez that he would continue supporting Affleck.
Of course, the true details of their discussion are unconfirmed. However, it did spark memes online. On X, formerly known as Twitter, a user retweeted the news about Lopez and Damon's conversation with the caption, "JLO getting the custody of Matt Damon in the divorce is such a plot twist."