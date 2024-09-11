J.Lo's Reported Friendship With Matt Damon Rubs Salt In Ben Affleck's Fresh Divorce Wounds

Bennifer is reportedly no more. Lopez's divorce filing crystallized that the couple's lovey-dovey nature was phony for longer than suspected. TMZ reported that her documents said they separated April 26, 2024, although she didn't file until the second anniversary of their August 2022 wedding ceremony. However, Lopez is reportedly friends with Affleck's legendary bestie. Matt Damon and Affleck have been friends since they were children, and the actors were even roommates for a time.

Lopez is "very close with Matt [Damon]" an insider told People. Lopez and Damon's friendship seemed to be on display at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Lopez and Damon were some of the team behind the film "Unstoppable" that was in attendance. The movie is a biopic on the wrestler Anthony Robles, and Lopez plays his mother. Affleck and Damon, who co-own the Artists Equity production company, were producers for "Unstoppable."

Affleck wasn't at TIFF, and another insider told People how Lopez and Damon had a longer than 20-minute conversation at the afterparty of the "Unstoppable" premiere. "Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation," the source said. They laughed some, but they were also seen holding hands for part of the time while speaking.

