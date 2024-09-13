Don Jr.'s Sidelining From Trump Campaign Proves He's Being Punished For JD Vance

JD Vance has unofficially been dubbed the worst VP pick since Sarah Palin. Apart from his rather odd personality the Ohio senator's barely disguised misogyny — perhaps best exemplified by his shockingly archaic views on motherhood — has somehow managed to alienate female voters even further from Donald Trump. Vance's involvement has been so chaotic that many have humorously wondered if he is secretly a political plant to sink the GOP ticket. The "Hillbilly Elegy" author's influence on the campaign was especially obvious during the first debate between Donald and Kamala Harris. Vance was one of the first to spread the false claims of pets being eaten by Haitian immigrants in his home state, which made the former president a nationwide laughingstock when he mentioned it onstage.

With Vance flopping so badly, it's no surprise that his boss is now regretting his choice of running mate — and placing much of the blame on his son, Donald Trump Jr., who was friends with Vance and promoted him as a smart VP pick. Unfortunately for Don Jr., the fallout has been anything but subtle. His last significant public speech was at the RNC, almost two months ago, when Vance was announced. This is a far cry from the 2016 and 2020 campaigns, where he was a regular at rallies and major events. Now, Don Jr. has been relegated to significantly less relevant appearances, such as the Patriots' Day Freedom Fest.