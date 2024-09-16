Princes And Princesses Who Got Into Legal Trouble

Queen Victoria had nine children, and her least favorite was likely her eldest son and heir — the future King Edward VII. During the time when Edward was still the Prince of Wales, Victoria admonished him endlessly for what she viewed as his frivolous personality. She was shocked at how little he enjoyed his schooling. She felt displeased by his spoiled temperament. And, even as he grew older, Victoria refused to give her son any significant responsibilities. After all, she was convinced that Edward was somehow morally inferior to the rest of the royal family.

Advertisement

This dynamic only worsened in 1890. At the time, Edward was a frequent partier with a penchant for the illegal gambling game baccarat. Although he was never arrested for this indulgence, Edward did get into trouble for it. One of his gambling mates accused the other of cheating, and the latter retaliated by accusing the former of slander. The two men went to court, where Edward was called in as a key witness. This proved highly embarrassing for the prince — and the rest of the monarchy as a whole — as his testimony essentially forced him to admit to illegal behavior.

According to one write-up of the trial, which was later reprinted by The Guardian, Edward was so uncomfortable that his "face was observed to flush considerably, and then pale again, showing the state of nervousness in which he found himself."

Advertisement