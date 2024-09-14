Ivanka Trump Takes Scandalous To The Next Level In Mini Shirt Dress
Ivanka Trump has always been very much into fashion, but since leaving the White House, her style has evolved to shorter skirts and more casual looks. Interestingly, her latest photo combines both elements, creating the kind of outfit that would make ultra-conservative right-wingers furious.
The mother of three is seen wearing an olive green mini-shirtdress that stops just at her upper thigh. She accessorized with a large high-waist belt, pointy heels, and a jeweled purse. Although the long sleeves balance the revealing outfit, the dress is still quite short, especially given her purported political and religious beliefs, which emphasize conservatism. This might be why the retired politician posted a less-revealing version of the photo on her Instagram page and restricted the full picture to her story.
Despite this, social media users didn't miss the chance to dub the fit one of Ivanka Trump's worst fashion fails. One Instagram commenter, ahmed_qawy, remarked, "It's All About The Style, Missed Your Pants." Thankfully, those outside the conservative bubble can agree that she nails the summer-to-fall vibe with her muted, subdued olive tones. Trump teased her hair in loose waves and kept the outfit simple, forgoing visible jewelry except for a massive ring.
Unlike her siblings, Ivanka Trump's Instagram is clear of pro-Trump political posts
A quick look at Ivanka Trump's Instagram shows a striking difference between her page and those of her siblings. While Don Jr., Eric Trump, and even Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle have filled their feeds with posts supporting Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid, Ivanka has no such recent posts. Instead, her content revolves around her family, fashion, and frequent vacations.
This shift appears to be a clear attempt from Ivanka to distance herself from her famous father's politics. However, this has done little to remove her from political discussions. The majority of comments on her posts are political, with fans and critics alike using her page as a forum to express their views on Donald Trump's presidency.
Instagram isn't the only place where this is happening. On X, an account named "Ivanka News," which claims it is not affiliated with Ivanka, shared a post falsely claiming that ABC lost millions in ad revenue because of a debate. The source for this claim turned out to be a satire website. Several X users have since turned on Ivanka for allegedly sharing fake news, even though she was uninvolved. One X user commented, "Ivanka can't even decipher fake news and she is smarter than her dad." It seems that when your father is regarded as a threat to democracy by half the country, you just can't win.