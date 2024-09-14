Ivanka Trump Takes Scandalous To The Next Level In Mini Shirt Dress

Ivanka Trump has always been very much into fashion, but since leaving the White House, her style has evolved to shorter skirts and more casual looks. Interestingly, her latest photo combines both elements, creating the kind of outfit that would make ultra-conservative right-wingers furious.

The mother of three is seen wearing an olive green mini-shirtdress that stops just at her upper thigh. She accessorized with a large high-waist belt, pointy heels, and a jeweled purse. Although the long sleeves balance the revealing outfit, the dress is still quite short, especially given her purported political and religious beliefs, which emphasize conservatism. This might be why the retired politician posted a less-revealing version of the photo on her Instagram page and restricted the full picture to her story.

Despite this, social media users didn't miss the chance to dub the fit one of Ivanka Trump's worst fashion fails. One Instagram commenter, ahmed_qawy, remarked, "It's All About The Style, Missed Your Pants." Thankfully, those outside the conservative bubble can agree that she nails the summer-to-fall vibe with her muted, subdued olive tones. Trump teased her hair in loose waves and kept the outfit simple, forgoing visible jewelry except for a massive ring.

