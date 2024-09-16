J.Lo's Ex-Husband Subtly Shades Her With Relationship Advice Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez has been married four times and engaged three times. Two of those engagements were to Ben Affleck. While their 2002 engagement didn't result in a marriage, their 2022 engagement surprisingly made it down the aisle that same year. However, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, 2024, exactly two years later, which only added to critics who argued that Lopez and Affleck never should've given their romance another shot. Case in point, Lopez's first husband Ojani Noa threw some subtle shade at Lopez during her divorce from Affleck.

In a new interview with Daily Mail, Noa described trying to reassure Lopez, who he claimed was often insecure. He also explained that over the course of their relationship, Lopez's star rose because of her role in "Selena." She liked the attention from paparazzi, but Noa didn't think it was conducive to an authentic relationship.

Noa also felt their divorce was twisted into being his fault because of her success, but he doesn't hold a grudge against Lopez. However, he did have some advice that seemed to hint that Lopez becomes too preoccupied with attention from the media. "Stay single for a while, take 12 months off," Noa said. "If she meets someone new, maybe keep it private and not get married again. She has an amazing career and she's a hard-working, beautiful woman, but when you're with someone, you have to spend quality time with them and not think about being on camera."

