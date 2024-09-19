The following article mentions transphobia, addiction, and eating disorders.

The son of Cher and Sonny Bono, Chaz Bono unwittingly found himself thrust into the spotlight from a young age. As a trans man, that intrusion into his life only became more pronounced as he got older. "I was worried about being followed by the tabloids again," he told ABC News in 2011. "I risked a lot but I finally got to the place where I knew this is what I'm supposed to do." Subsequently, he has decided to reclaim this publicity, using his high-profile platform to help others. An actor, an author, and a reality star, Chaz is among the celebrity transgender kids helping a whole new generation of trans folks through visibility and representation.

But behind his affable and positive persona, Chaz has also led a tragic life. "I lived my life before really in my head and completely disconnected from my body," he told the Advocate. "I didn't like what was reflected in the mirror, it wasn't me. It wasn't how I saw myself. So, there was a huge disconnect with myself physically. Now, it's about being able to pursue the life I always wanted to have."

The star has had to overcome a number of obstacles to get to the esteemed position in which he now finds himself. These are the tragic details about Cher's son, Chaz Bono.