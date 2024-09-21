The Wardrobe Malfunction That Derailed Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson's HGTV Show
Filming a TV show isn't always as glamorous as it might seem. Married couple Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod have faced behind-the-scenes struggles while filming HGTV's "Married to Real Estate," and one time Sherrod dealt with a major wardrobe malfunction. In August 2024, Sherrod chronicled the misadventure — which happened in the midst of her and Jackson filming an episode for their show's fourth season — on Instagram.
In the video, Sherrod's bright purple pants had a tear down the side, and the zipper didn't work anymore. She said it happened when she stood up after lunch. Someone was able to close the tear with a safety pin. "This is not gonna fly on camera, is it?" Sherrod said. Later in the video, Sherrod was seen asking Jackson to take her to Target for something new to wear. They had to delay filming temporarily for the shopping trip, although Jackson tried to convince her otherwise. "If you put some more safety pins in there, it'd just be a whole new style!" he shared.
The video ended with Sherrod showing off her replacement outfit. She rocked a button-up shirt as a dress with a black belt. In the caption, Sherrod said, "Crisis on set ... note to self to keep a sewing kit in my pocketbook like my nana taught me. And those pants were my faves," with laughing cat emojis.
Jackson and Sherrod initially crossed paths because of different careers
Mike Jackson being willing to help his wife Egypt Sherrod with her fashion emergency is a sweet example of their love — although their love story is more complicated than you might realize. The couple knew each other from their previous careers when Sherrod was a radio host and Jackson was a DJ. However, in an exclusive interview with The List, Sherrod and Jackson said they met again when Jackson was a contractor hired to work on a property that Sherrod was flipping.
They recounted the story during a February 2024 appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." Sherrod and Jackson also talked about something that makes their relationship work. "First of all, I want to say I love how much fun you two seem to have together," Hudson said. Jackson affirmed they did, and Sherrod pointed out how they'd been together for 19 years. "We're settled in, so we gotta keep it fun!" Sherrod said. "You gotta keep it fun, gotta keep it sexy, and this is my best friend. I think I'll keep you!"
"Keep it fun, keep it sexy, keep it spontaneous," Jackson echoed. He then joked, "This way we keep liking each other!"