The Wardrobe Malfunction That Derailed Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson's HGTV Show

Filming a TV show isn't always as glamorous as it might seem. Married couple Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod have faced behind-the-scenes struggles while filming HGTV's "Married to Real Estate," and one time Sherrod dealt with a major wardrobe malfunction. In August 2024, Sherrod chronicled the misadventure — which happened in the midst of her and Jackson filming an episode for their show's fourth season — on Instagram.

Advertisement

In the video, Sherrod's bright purple pants had a tear down the side, and the zipper didn't work anymore. She said it happened when she stood up after lunch. Someone was able to close the tear with a safety pin. "This is not gonna fly on camera, is it?" Sherrod said. Later in the video, Sherrod was seen asking Jackson to take her to Target for something new to wear. They had to delay filming temporarily for the shopping trip, although Jackson tried to convince her otherwise. "If you put some more safety pins in there, it'd just be a whole new style!" he shared.

The video ended with Sherrod showing off her replacement outfit. She rocked a button-up shirt as a dress with a black belt. In the caption, Sherrod said, "Crisis on set ... note to self to keep a sewing kit in my pocketbook like my nana taught me. And those pants were my faves," with laughing cat emojis.

Advertisement