Kimberly Guilfoyle Ramps Up Glam In Skin-Baring Revenge Dress Amid Don Jr. Breakup Rumors

From Kimberly Guilfoyle's unexpected absence from Donald Trump's presidential debate to reports of Donald Trump Jr. being spotted kissing his "friend" Bettina Anderson, rumors that the two have split just won't quit. However, if there is any truth to the gossip, let's just say that the former Fox News host isn't exactly wallowing in self-pity. Instead, Guilfoyle took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of herself from a photoshoot — and we wouldn't be shocked if doing so was her own take on showing off a revenge dress. Spoiler alert: Guilfoyle's lewk is nothing like Princess Diana's iconic little black dress or even Ariana Madix's ab-baring frock from the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion.

As seen in the above shot, Guilfoyle's back is to the camera, and she's positively dripping in bows, feathers and diamante detailing. There are also a whole stack of necklaces as well, one of which boasts a rather large rock. In short, it's kind of exactly what we would expect from the staunch Trump supporter, if she was to, ahem, don a revenge outfit (no pun intended). Of course, it bears mentioning that the pic came from a photoshoot for fashion designer and "Project Runway: Under the Gunn" winner Oscar Lopez, so perhaps it had nothing to do with the split rumors.

However, it is curious that among the tags Lopez used under his Instagram video of Guilfoyle frolicking in his creations (which also featured Inji's song "Sexy 4EVER") were: "#Strong #Unique #Wife." Guilfoyle and Don Jr. have been engaged for a long time, but it's never been reported that they've tied the knot so color us confused.

