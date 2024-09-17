Kimberly Guilfoyle Ramps Up Glam In Skin-Baring Revenge Dress Amid Don Jr. Breakup Rumors
From Kimberly Guilfoyle's unexpected absence from Donald Trump's presidential debate to reports of Donald Trump Jr. being spotted kissing his "friend" Bettina Anderson, rumors that the two have split just won't quit. However, if there is any truth to the gossip, let's just say that the former Fox News host isn't exactly wallowing in self-pity. Instead, Guilfoyle took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of herself from a photoshoot — and we wouldn't be shocked if doing so was her own take on showing off a revenge dress. Spoiler alert: Guilfoyle's lewk is nothing like Princess Diana's iconic little black dress or even Ariana Madix's ab-baring frock from the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion.
As seen in the above shot, Guilfoyle's back is to the camera, and she's positively dripping in bows, feathers and diamante detailing. There are also a whole stack of necklaces as well, one of which boasts a rather large rock. In short, it's kind of exactly what we would expect from the staunch Trump supporter, if she was to, ahem, don a revenge outfit (no pun intended). Of course, it bears mentioning that the pic came from a photoshoot for fashion designer and "Project Runway: Under the Gunn" winner Oscar Lopez, so perhaps it had nothing to do with the split rumors.
However, it is curious that among the tags Lopez used under his Instagram video of Guilfoyle frolicking in his creations (which also featured Inji's song "Sexy 4EVER") were: "#Strong #Unique #Wife." Guilfoyle and Don Jr. have been engaged for a long time, but it's never been reported that they've tied the knot so color us confused.
Kimberly Guilfoyle has not acknowledged the split rumors
While we seriously doubt that Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have secretly wed, it does bear mentioning that she has never publicly acknowledged the breakup rumors, so perhaps there was some kind of message in Oscar Lopez's post. In fact, all we know of her reaction to the Don Jr. cheating rumors has come from unnamed sources who dished to the Daily Mail. What's more, even they weren't sure if she had addressed the rumors of her fiancé and Bettina Anderson's affair in private. "Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know. Did she hear that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably," they mused.
The source went on to add that there was no way Don Jr. and Guilfoyle would discuss the speculation until after the presidential election had concluded, particularly because the former Fox News host is so involved in campaigning for her future father-in-law. With that in mind, maybe Lopez's tags were a subtle reminder that Guilfoyle is supposed to be Don Jr.'s wife someday. In fact, perhaps that's why she was brought on for the designer's newest campaign. Then again, it could be entirely unrelated. After all, Guilfoyle is a former model. What's more, she loves being super glamorous. Even so, the timing of everything has us thinking there's more to it.