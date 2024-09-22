The Bizarre Rumor About Kamala Harris' 2024 Debate Earrings, Debunked

Despite breaking new boundaries for women, Kamala Harris is still subject to speculation about the plastic surgery she's supposedly had done, as well as harsh judgment over her fashion choices. This focus on appearance, predominantly driven by archaic patriarchal attitudes, may play a key role in debunking the cheating myth. WhatKamalaWore.com features several pictures of the VP wearing these same earrings during public functions. The site also confirmed that the earrings in question are actually a discontinued Tiffany Hardware set. While conservatives argue that the VP being previously pictured with the earrings isn't definitive proof, it holds more weight than the unsubstantiated rumors on X. Besides, it's already been well-established that pearls have major significance for Harris.

Advertisement

But, most importantly, a closer look shows that the Nova 11 headphones have thicker clasps than Harris's pair of earrings. What's interesting is the fact that some internet users are convinced she had help, simply because the presidential candidate was so well-prepared. In reality, the questions asked were pretty straightforward, and both contestants had addressed similar issues in key parts of their campaigns thus far. For instance, Donald Trump has frequently spoken about wanting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, yet whenever the former president is asked what he plans to replace it with, he never seems to have an answer.

Consequently, it's not exactly shocking that the divisive politician was quizzed about it at the debate, given how important healthcare is to Americans. Harris's performance was by no means flawless, particularly as she dodged controversial questions about Gaza and fracking, among others. But whether one agrees with this approach or not, it indicates something undeniable: The Democratic presidential candidate was well-prepared, just as her opponent should have been.

Advertisement