The Bizarre Rumor About Kamala Harris' 2024 Debate Earrings, Debunked
Republican candidate Donald Trump was absolutely certain he won his first presidential debate against Kamala Harris — and by a total landslide. However, the divisive politician was also somehow convinced that she was cheating. The rumor originally took off on X, formerly known as Twitter, just moments after the debate concluded and it glaringly showed that Trump's confidence had crumbled since the previous Joe Biden bloodbath. Some pro-Trump accounts pointed out that Harris's earrings resembled the Nova H1 earring earphones made by Icebach Sound Solutions.
Rumors are circulating that Kamala Harris was wearing audio earrings and being fed lines.
Isn't this against the debate rules? pic.twitter.com/3sRTvp20DW
— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 11, 2024
In essence, MAGA crusaders claimed that the vice president was wearing earphones disguised as earrings so she could get fast answers to the debate questions as they were being asked (they also claimed she got the questions beforehand). On September 13, 2024, at a Las Vegas rally, Trump further fueled speculation by casually mentioning, "I hear she got the questions, and I also heard she had something in the ear. Little something in the ear," (via YouTube).
Eventually, Icebach Sound Solutions weighed in on the mounting conjecture but they seemed more focused on marketing their products than providing any clarity. The company claimed not to know whether Harris had worn their earrings but still booked a media appearance with Jimmy Fallon regardless. So what is the truth? According to all the available, unbiased information, there is absolutely no proof that the Democratic candidate was wearing such earrings.
Harris's earrings are actually from a discontinued Tiffany Hardwear set
Despite breaking new boundaries for women, Kamala Harris is still subject to speculation about the plastic surgery she's supposedly had done, as well as harsh judgment over her fashion choices. This focus on appearance, predominantly driven by archaic patriarchal attitudes, may play a key role in debunking the cheating myth. WhatKamalaWore.com features several pictures of the VP wearing these same earrings during public functions. The site also confirmed that the earrings in question are actually a discontinued Tiffany Hardware set. While conservatives argue that the VP being previously pictured with the earrings isn't definitive proof, it holds more weight than the unsubstantiated rumors on X. Besides, it's already been well-established that pearls have major significance for Harris.
But, most importantly, a closer look shows that the Nova 11 headphones have thicker clasps than Harris's pair of earrings. What's interesting is the fact that some internet users are convinced she had help, simply because the presidential candidate was so well-prepared. In reality, the questions asked were pretty straightforward, and both contestants had addressed similar issues in key parts of their campaigns thus far. For instance, Donald Trump has frequently spoken about wanting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, yet whenever the former president is asked what he plans to replace it with, he never seems to have an answer.
Consequently, it's not exactly shocking that the divisive politician was quizzed about it at the debate, given how important healthcare is to Americans. Harris's performance was by no means flawless, particularly as she dodged controversial questions about Gaza and fracking, among others. But whether one agrees with this approach or not, it indicates something undeniable: The Democratic presidential candidate was well-prepared, just as her opponent should have been.