Sad Details About Kylie Kelce's Life
Warning: This article discusses pregnancy loss.
Thanks to Kylie Kelce's high-profile marriage to Jason Kelce, former Philadephia Eagles center, she has become a celebrity in her own right. From afar, she may look like she has it all: a loving husband with a super successful career, three beautiful daughters, a fulfilling career as an Events Consultant for the Eagles Autism Foundation, and a highly-covered connection to the world's biggest pop star Taylor Swift in part due to her brother-in-law Travis Kelce who has been dating the songstress since September 2023.
But behind the scenes, Kylie is seemingly very relatable and normal. A source told People in January 2024, "Kylie is so great. She's very sweet and level-headed, very cool. Everybody loves her, like everybody." The source further added that she "goes with the flow." That said, when tragedy strikes in Kylie's life, she's not one to make a big commotion. She's learned to handle things with class and resilience despite how ugly it may get.
Kylie Kelce experienced a miscarriage and intense pregnancy rumors
Kylie and Jason Kelce are parents to three girls: Wyatt, born in 2019; Elliotte, born in 2021; and Bennett, born in 2023. But when football season kicked off in 2024, rumors started swirling that Kylie and Jason were expecting their fourth child. The narrative had gotten so out of control that Kylie addressed the speculation in a July 2024 TikTok video, revealing that she had not been pregnant since having her last daughter. But what was so upsetting for Kylie was being the subject of "insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic."
Kylie explained that before giving birth to Wyatt, she and Jason had tragically lost their first child. "I had a miscarriage before Wyatt. I went in for my 13-week ultrasound. There was no heartbeat, and I had to have a D&E a few days later." Per the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, D&E stands for Dilation and Evacuation and is "a type of in-clinic abortion that can be done in the second trimester of pregnancy" and is a procedure commonly used to remove remaining tissue in the uterus following a miscarriage. Kylie continued: "I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly, and I think we just need to be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting. Let the parents say it when they're good and ready."
Kylie Kelce has had some upsetting experiences with fans
It's sometimes easy to forget that stars are people too and, just like us, they need to take time for themselves. In May 2024, Kylie Kelce was trying to do just that while out with her husband Jason Kelce in Margate, N.J., for dinner during Memorial Day weekend. The mom-of-three had seemingly turned down a fan who wanted a picture with them and the fan began yelling at her. A video of the incident began making the rounds on social media, in which the woman is seen yelling at Kylie: "I don't give a f*** who you are, you'll never be allowed in this town again!"
Kylie responds, "I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you're embarrassing yourself." Fortunately, the fan did eventually apologize to Kylie and Jason both privately and publicly, but that must have been scary for the Kelces. Kylie and Jason were child-free for the night and were seemingly trying to have a nice date night out of state, but it erupted into chaos that made headlines. The city's mayor, Michael Collins, even issued a formal apology to the couple, offering them a "redo dinner" on him.
Kylie Kelce's dog Winnie passed away
Losing a pet is hard on anyone, especially when they've been with you through so much of your life. In March 2024, Kylie Kelce shared the devasting news on Instagram that her dog Winnie, an Irish Wolfhound, had passed away. Kelce explained in a heartfelt caption that she had dreamed of getting an Irish Wolfhound for so long, so much so that when she was in high school, she started collecting images from Google of the breed and compiling them in a folder on her computer dubbed "Gods gift to earth."
Fortunately, when Winnie finally came into her life, she exceeded the hype, with Kelce writing: "She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more." She went on to note that Winnie "will always be my first born child." The post was accompanied by an assortment of photos of the late dog, including one of Winnie and her on her wedding day, proving that she was there for Kylie for some of the biggest moments in her life.
Kylie Kelce had a serious field hockey injury in college
Before Kylie Kelce became a WAG, she was an accomplished field hockey player. The Haverford, Pennsylvania native played field hockey while studying at Cabrini University from 2013 to 2017. After graduating, she got her first adult job as an assistant varsity field hockey coach for the Lower Merion School District and later worked her way up to head varsity coach. In 2023, Kelce was even nominated for USA Field Hockey's annual awards for her continued passion for the sport.
Unfortunately, Kelce's field hockey career didn't come without a massive injury. In October 2014, she shared a close-up photo of her forehead on Instagram, where she had endured a pretty devastating blow. "13 stitches later... This is what a field hockey stick to the head will get ya," Kelce wrote in the caption. In the comment section, one friend wrote: "Another scar to add to the collection." Meanwhile, another friend reflected on how Kelce handled the incident: "Ky I'm pretty sure your exact words were 'Damn, this hurts like a b**** and this is a lot of blood!' in the most calm voice I've ever heard!" While the injury may have been painful and traumatizing at the time, it didn't seem to deter Kelce from continuing to conquer on the field.
Online trolls made sexist remarks toward Kylie Kelce
When you're a woman in the spotlight like Kylie Kelce, sometimes that's reason enough to have strangers on the internet trying to tear you down. After Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech in May 2024 in which he suggested that women should embrace their "vocation" as homemakers, Kylie's husband Jason and brother-in-law Travis Kelce shared their thoughts about it on their podcast "New Heights." The brothers admitted that their views did not align with Butker, but tried to remain respectful of his perspective. At one point in the episode, Jason noted that Kylie was getting frustrated by the speech, and he joked with her, saying, "You're going to need to go back into the kitchen and make me a sandwich."
After the podcast episode, it seemed some listeners felt the need to weigh in on Kylie's occupation. "Your wife is a homemaker. But you can't support Butker. And your wife is a homemaker whose home is a mess. Sorry but it is dirty and messy on television. Seems you're a bit hypocritical," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Jason responded to the tweet, asserting that Kylie is not a homemaker and they both work, parent, and tend to the house. "It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks," he said.