Sad Details About Kylie Kelce's Life

Kylie and Jason Kelce are parents to three girls: Wyatt, born in 2019; Elliotte, born in 2021; and Bennett, born in 2023. But when football season kicked off in 2024, rumors started swirling that Kylie and Jason were expecting their fourth child. The narrative had gotten so out of control that Kylie addressed the speculation in a July 2024 TikTok video, revealing that she had not been pregnant since having her last daughter. But what was so upsetting for Kylie was being the subject of "insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic."

Kylie explained that before giving birth to Wyatt, she and Jason had tragically lost their first child. "I had a miscarriage before Wyatt. I went in for my 13-week ultrasound. There was no heartbeat, and I had to have a D&E a few days later." Per the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, D&E stands for Dilation and Evacuation and is "a type of in-clinic abortion that can be done in the second trimester of pregnancy" and is a procedure commonly used to remove remaining tissue in the uterus following a miscarriage. Kylie continued: "I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly, and I think we just need to be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting. Let the parents say it when they're good and ready."

