Alina Habba & Lara Trump Seemingly Kick Kimberly Guilfoyle To The Curb With BFF Act
Lara Trump, Alina Habba, and Kimberly Guilfoyle are all prominent, recognizable figures in the MAGA space due to their connections to the Trump family. Lara Trump is Eric Trump's wife, Alina Habba is Donald Trump's attorney, and Kimberly Guilfoyle is Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee (although there are rumors their relationship has fizzled due to Don Jr.'s speculated infidelity). It seemed like Lara, Habba, and Guilfoyle were buddy-buddy in March 2024 when Guilfoyle shared a photo on Instagram of the three of them celebrating Habba's birthday. However, there might be a splinter in the friend group.
In September 2024, Habba and Lara were seen together without Guilfoyle on multiple occasions. The first instance was when Lara and Habba collaborated on a Facebook video asking for donations to Donald's presidential campaign. The next time was when Lara and Habba were at a charity golf game at the Trump National golf course in New York.
"Heck of a day raising money for the kids of @stjude with @curetivityfoundation," Lara posted on Instagram, along with a series of photos from the event. The final photo in the carousel was of Habba giving Lara a piggyback ride.
It's unclear why Guilfoyle hasn't been involved with Habba and Lara lately
Alina Habba also shared photos from the golf charity event on Instagram, including pictures of her and Lara Trump as well. None of the photos showed Kimberly Guilfoyle, who did not seem to be in attendance.
Of course, it could be that Guilfoyle hasn't been photographed with Lara and Habba lately just because she had other things going on. Especially since Guilfoyle's unexpected absence from Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' debate made everyone wonder about the speculation that she and Donald Trump Jr. have broken up. Perhaps she wasn't part of the golf tournament or Habba and Lara's donation plea video because she was focusing on keeping details about her personal life private and not churning up the rumor mill.
On the other hand, Guilfoyle being apart from Lara and Habba could be indicative of a fracture in their friend group, especially since it seemed Lara shaded Guilfoyle at the 2024 Republican National Convention in July 2024.