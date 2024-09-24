A Look At The Most Gorgeous Kennedy Homes Through The Years

In many ways, John F. Kennedy lived an idyllic East Coast life (aside from all the tragedy surrounding the Kennedy family), and it started at birth. JFK was born in 1917 at his family home in Brookline, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston. The future president's parents, Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy and Joseph P. Kennedy, had purchased the house about three years prior, not long after getting married. The house was marked by its beautiful colonial exterior and its well-crafted interior, which was particularly spacious for the times. In 1920, the Kennedys sold their home to some family friends and moved to a different house in the same neighborhood, though they did eventually repurchase it. After JFK's shocking death, Rose donated the home to the National Parks Service, and it officially became a national historic site in 1969.

The home has gone through some turmoil of its own, too. In 1975, two men threw a firebomb into JFK's birthplace in protest of JFK's brother, Ted Kennedy, who was serving in the United States Senate at the time, and his support of school integration through busing. One of the men was later identified as James "Whitey" Bulger. "He was all rah-rah-rah about fighting busing," a source later told The Boston Globe of his attack. "He wanted to make a point. He liked to say he was doing something active to fight busing. He was and is a racist." The home underwent some renovation to restore it and reopened a year later to the public.