What Gavin Newsom's Former Mistress Has Said About Their Scandalous Relationship

California Governor Gavin Newsom has had an interesting history of relationships. Beyond his first wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and the women he dated afterward, the Democratic politician also had at least one affair. In 2005, while he was mayor, Newsom began a scandalous relationship with his secretary, Ruby Rippey Gibney. Although he and Kimberly Guilfoyle were not fully together at the time, his affair partner was the wife of his campaign manager, Alex Tourk. Adding insult to injury, Tourk was also his close friend.

Needless to say, the illicit relationship was one of Newsom's most controversial moments and became the talk of the state when it was exposed in 2007. It ended Gibney's marriage and served as ammunition for the GOP against the politician during his 2018 gubernatorial run. Several Republican political figures claimed that the affair was sexual harassment and should be discussed within the Me Too movement because he had been Gibney's boss.

In response, Gibney took to Facebook to speak about her relationship with the politician: "I fully support the Me Too movement," she wrote. "In this particular instance, however, I am doubtful that it applies." Gibney emphasized that she was 33 years old at the time, married, and a mother, fully capable of making her own decisions. She then shed light on her mind frame at the time, revealing her actions had stemmed from her personal problems.

