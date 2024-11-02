All Of The Women Gavin Newsom Dated Before & After Kimberly Guilfoyle

California Governor Gavin Newsom is one of the nation's most high-profile political figures, whose name is often floated as a possible future Democratic presidential nominee. He's politically committed, handsome, wealthy, and he's got a long and storied romantic history dotted with controversies that are compelling without being immediately disqualifying.

One of Newsom's most surprising relationships in retrospect was his four-year marriage to news commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle. Newsom, a staunch Democrat and outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, married Guilfoyle in December 2001 at a ceremony in a Catholic church on the University of San Francisco campus. Their romance, however, came to an end in January 2005, when they jointly filed for divorce.

Following their split, Guilfoyle went in a very different political direction from her former husband. She became a Fox News personality, she was named a senior advisor to President Trump, and eventually got engaged to Donald Trump Jr. Meanwhile, Newsom went on his own relationship rollercoaster for several years before tying the knot once again with his wife, Jennifer Siebel. However, Newsom's dating timeline -– before and after his romance with Guilfoyle -– is a fascinating look at the governor's heart and mind.

