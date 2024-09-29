Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Son Has Faced Major Health Issues. Here's What We Know
Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach is blessed with two sons, but her second child, Bennett Christopher Goodell, was born with multiple congenital heart diseases. The actress learned about Bennett's condition when she was five months along and visited her doctor to see the baby's face using 3-D technology. When she was expecting her first child, William Hudson Goodell, the technician finished the fetal echocardiogram quickly, but when the exam during her second pregnancy took longer, she was concerned.
DeLoach immediately felt something was wrong, and they were informed that the unborn child had multiple heart defects. "He had a ventricular septal defect (or VSD), which is a small hole in his heart, his aorta was narrow, his coronary artery would have to be moved, and he had a transposition of his great arteries, which meant the two arteries that go into his heart were going into the wrong chambers," she told People.
In an interview with The Retaility, DeLoach said her child had four heart defects and needed immediate surgery. "I knew that he had an 11% chance of surviving his first surgery at five days old, but we didn't know what condition he was going to be in when he was born," she added. Bennett underwent three open heart surgeries, according to Los Angeles Confidential. In July 2020, DeLoach accepted a challenge on Instagram to share a snap showing female empowerment and solidarity. She picked a black and white photo of her carrying Bennett following his third heart surgery.
Nikki DeLoach's son is doing well after several heart surgeries
Nikki DeLoach is aware that many are praying for her son, Bennett, and they are following his condition, so she updates them occasionally. In May 2023, she shared photos from her son's "good heart checkup" and expressed her gratitude to everyone who had helped them at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) on Instagram.
DeLoach is the President of the Foundation Board of Trustees for CHLA and she helped raise $5.5 million for its fundraiser in October 2022 by inviting a pop icon. DeLoach has been friends with Justin Timberlake since they both appeared in "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club," so she invited him to perform at the gala. The former NSYNC singer did not disappoint and put on a 40-minute mini-concert. "I'm humbled and I'm honored to be here tonight," Timberlake said about his attendance at the gala, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "And if you guys ever want me back to sing for my supper, you know how to get me — just call Nikki."
DeLoach has dealt with several tragedies in her life. Aside from her son's heart condition, her father was diagnosed with dementia, which is why she supports the ALZ Association. She said in an interview on the "Christopher Closeup" podcast that those experiences made her examine her relationship with God. "I am still being held by the angels and I'm still being held by God," DeLoach said (via The Christophers Blog).