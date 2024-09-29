Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Son Has Faced Major Health Issues. Here's What We Know

Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach is blessed with two sons, but her second child, Bennett Christopher Goodell, was born with multiple congenital heart diseases. The actress learned about Bennett's condition when she was five months along and visited her doctor to see the baby's face using 3-D technology. When she was expecting her first child, William Hudson Goodell, the technician finished the fetal echocardiogram quickly, but when the exam during her second pregnancy took longer, she was concerned.

DeLoach immediately felt something was wrong, and they were informed that the unborn child had multiple heart defects. "He had a ventricular septal defect (or VSD), which is a small hole in his heart, his aorta was narrow, his coronary artery would have to be moved, and he had a transposition of his great arteries, which meant the two arteries that go into his heart were going into the wrong chambers," she told People.

In an interview with The Retaility, DeLoach said her child had four heart defects and needed immediate surgery. "I knew that he had an 11% chance of surviving his first surgery at five days old, but we didn't know what condition he was going to be in when he was born," she added. Bennett underwent three open heart surgeries, according to Los Angeles Confidential. In July 2020, DeLoach accepted a challenge on Instagram to share a snap showing female empowerment and solidarity. She picked a black and white photo of her carrying Bennett following his third heart surgery.

