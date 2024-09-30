James Middleton's Appearance At Sister Kate's Wedding Got Him An Unexpected Offer

Kate Middleton and her brother James Middleton have a super close relationship by all accounts. When she and Prince William tied the knot in April 2011, Kate tapped James to read a Bible verse during the ceremony (which can be seen on YouTube). He read from Romans 12, and the businessman notably made sure to be fully prepared for it, memorizing what he was going to recite and working with a voice coach to ensure he was ready. Royal author Katie Nicholl wrote a profile of James for GQ back in 2012, and she revealed that he was so good on the day that Kate's brother actually caught the attention of the media and public alike.

In a September 2024 interview with The Sunday Times Magazine about his book "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life," James — who has dyslexia — explained why he chose to do the reading. "I'd never seen a royal wedding," the Princess of Wales's beloved brother admitted. "There hadn't been one in my lifetime. Not a big one anyway. I wasn't aware of the scale or the global interest. I just felt privileged that my sister was asking me to do it, and it meant something to her. I wanted to make sure I did it." In fact, James practiced his Romans 12 reading in front of his beloved dog Ella, who was also, naturally, the inspiration behind the book.

After the wedding, an unnamed American production company even offered James $1 million for a leading role in a movie. Seeming to imply an interest in Kate, Pippa Middleton, and several other members of the Middleton family, James wrote in his book, "They even ventured that members of my wider family might like to take part." Although the princess's brother didn't become a movie star, he has found success elsewhere.

