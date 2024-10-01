How Those In RFK Jr. & Trump's Inner Circles Reportedly Feel About Cheryl Hines

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines tied the knot in 2014. There is speculation that Hines cheated on her ex-husband with RFK Jr., but that's not the only strange thing about their relationship. For one thing, Hines was firm that she would not be happy if RFK Jr. and Donald Trump were running mates. However, RFK Jr. dropped out of the 2024 election and endorsed Trump. What's even more awkward is that RFK Jr. and Trump's inner circles are reportedly rooting for the spouses to split. RFK Jr. and political journalist Olivia Nuzzi were allegedly engaged in a non-physical, personal relationship after she wrote a piece on him. It's reported they traded NSFW text messages. After that scandal, Hines was seen not wearing her wedding ring. Insiders for Page Six said some close to RFK Jr. and Trump "hate Cheryl" and want the Nuzzi situation to be what breaks her and her husband up.

"[Hines] is a diehard liberal and is against [Kennedy's] support for Trump," an insider said. Another source told the outlet it's possible that if Trump wins the election, RFK Jr. would work for him and added, "RFK Jr. would have to move to DC and they don't want [Cheryl] around."

Per the New York Post, an insider said Hines is probably upset about what went down with RFK Jr. and Nuzzi, even though she didn't say anything about it. "I don't imagine her putting up with this," they added. "She has a backbone. She's not a little housewife at home. She is successful financially independent on her own." An additional insider felt a breakup between Hines and RFK Jr. was imminent.