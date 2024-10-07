Hallmark's Jack Wagner & Josie Bissett Have A Long History Of Working Together

Actors Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett go way back. The duo first met on the steamy Fox sudser "Melrose Place," where Bissett portrayed Jane Mancini and Wagner played Dr. Peter Burns. Since then, they've reunited several times, first for Hallmark's "The Wedding March" movie franchise from 2016 to 2021, followed by joining the cast of the hit drama "When Calls the Heart" from 2017 to 2018. The moment he laid eyes on Bissett, Wagner recalls being struck by her beauty. "I think it had to be [...] like a cast photo shoot," Wagner said in their joint interview for USA Today. "I just remember walking in the makeup trailer [...] and seeing her without makeup and going, 'My God, that's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen without makeup on.'"

They didn't exactly establish a relationship during their time on "Melrose." "We didn't really know each other," she once told TooFab. But since reuniting on "Wedding March," she and Wagner have become Hallmark besties. It was then that the two discovered they have a natural chemistry. "We have similar senses of humor. We get each other, and that's hard to find in this business," Bissett stressed to Soap Opera Digest.

Similarly, Wagner says it's always fun working with Bissett. In fact, he has a special nickname for her: Toad. "Because everyday it's like Toad's Wild Ride at Disney," Wagner explained in a promotional interview for "Wedding March 2."