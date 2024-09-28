Maggie Smith's Health Issues, Explained

On September 27, 20214, the world mourned the loss of Dame Maggie Smith, an exceptional actress involved in some of the most culturally significant works from the 1950s to as recently as 2022. Surrounded by her family, the British actress passed away at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital at age 89. Throughout her impactful life, Dame Smith bravely spoke about her health issues and how they affected her work and career. At just 54, while nursing a broken arm, she was diagnosed with Graves' disease. This illness causes an overactive thyroid and metabolism, leading to health issues like weakened bones, weight loss, and an accelerated heart rate.

Advertisement

Rather than shy away from the vulnerability that often accompanies chronic medical conditions, Dame Smith spoke to the New York Times about her condition in 1990 and empathized with then-First Lady Barbara Bush, who was facing the same health issue."It just kind of leaps out at you. It's very, very—so—demoralizing," she said. Despite these struggles, Maggie Smith pushed through, starring in more than 80 movies throughout her decades long career, perhaps most notably in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in 2001 (as well as all seven subsequent films in the franchise). This movie was an immense hit at the international box office, earning almost a billion dollars.