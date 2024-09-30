Lauren Boebert Can't Hide Her Makeup Fail Underneath Kimberly Guilfoyle-Inspired Photo Editing
Second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump can always count on U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado for her support. We can also usually count on Boebert for a full glam makeup look that's a bit too heavy and over-the-top. In her recent Instagram story, Boebert shouted her support for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign from the rooftops, but she may not have been quite so loud and proud about the selfie she included. It seems that she might have been trying to hide her caked-on makeup with filters. Unfortunately, her photo editing skills couldn't hide her harsh makeup, and it's sticking out like a sore thumb.
On September 29, Boebert took to her Instagram story to pose in her extreme pro-Trump gear. Her baseball cap reads "ULTRA MAGA," and her t-shirt featuring Trump's face seemingly says "BULLETPROOF TRUMP." Boebert is abundantly clear about who she's supporting in the upcoming election, and she's channeling another diehard Trump supporter's photo-editing skills. Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News host and Trump's future daughter-in-law, tends to be as unabashed with her photoshopping as she is with her support of the presidential hopeful. And, Boebert's selfie joins in on this excessive photo-editing in what proved to be a very chaotic and all-over-the-place social media post.
Lauren Boebert's Instagram story distracted from her point
Lauren Boebert is known for being quite heavy-handed with her makeup brushes, as evidenced by her makeup-free mugshot, which is worlds away from her usual look. Recent photos of her attempting a classy congresswoman look showed the Colorado Republican with uncharacteristically lighter makeup, suggesting that when it comes to her beauty routine, she may be turning over a new leaf. Unfortunately, her latest Instagram selfie shows that she's back to her old ways. The photo shows Boebert with heavy black eyeliner all around her eyes and thick drawn-on brows. The photo's color suggests filters and editing to whiten her teeth and possibly smooth out her skin.
While Boebert's appearance in the photo — with over-the-top Donald Trump merchandise and overdone makeup — took center stage, it's far from the post's only odd detail. The top of the image shows the text, "I'm voting for the BULLETPROOF guy" with a GIF of Trump dancing. It also links a song: "Trump is Bulletproof" by Eagle Wing. The song's lyrics reference the assassination attempt made on the former President at his campaign rally back in July, saying, "with a heart of steel, he leads the way / Trump is bulletproof everyday." Evidently, Boebert had quite a message to get across with this particular Instagram story. Next time she makes a statement like this, though, it may be worth remembering that, in more ways than one, less is more.