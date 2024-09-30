Lauren Boebert Can't Hide Her Makeup Fail Underneath Kimberly Guilfoyle-Inspired Photo Editing

Second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump can always count on U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado for her support. We can also usually count on Boebert for a full glam makeup look that's a bit too heavy and over-the-top. In her recent Instagram story, Boebert shouted her support for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign from the rooftops, but she may not have been quite so loud and proud about the selfie she included. It seems that she might have been trying to hide her caked-on makeup with filters. Unfortunately, her photo editing skills couldn't hide her harsh makeup, and it's sticking out like a sore thumb.

Advertisement

On September 29, Boebert took to her Instagram story to pose in her extreme pro-Trump gear. Her baseball cap reads "ULTRA MAGA," and her t-shirt featuring Trump's face seemingly says "BULLETPROOF TRUMP." Boebert is abundantly clear about who she's supporting in the upcoming election, and she's channeling another diehard Trump supporter's photo-editing skills. Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News host and Trump's future daughter-in-law, tends to be as unabashed with her photoshopping as she is with her support of the presidential hopeful. And, Boebert's selfie joins in on this excessive photo-editing in what proved to be a very chaotic and all-over-the-place social media post.