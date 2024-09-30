Malia Obama's Smile Next To Mystery Man In New Photo Fans Breakup Rumor Flames

A new photo of former first daughter Malia Obama is sparking rumors about her love life. Talk that former President Barack Obama's daughter was romantically involved with music producer Dawit Eklund began back in 2022, but it has been rumored that she and her beau called it quits. And, from the look of the latest pic of her, she may be moving on with someone new.

On September 28, Malia was photographed walking side-by-side with Achilleas Ambatzidis in Los Angeles, as the pair seemingly left brunch. According to his LinkedIn, Ambatzidis is the co-creator of Chuck Magazine. Like her rumored new flame, Malia is also in the arts, working as a screenwriter and filmmaker. Walking together or even brunching together certainly doesn't prove that Malia and Ambatzidis are an item. Yet, if a new romance is brewing, it's clear that these two have creativity in common, and they certainly look like a pair that could be a cute and stylish couple.