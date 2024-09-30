Malia Obama's Smile Next To Mystery Man In New Photo Fans Breakup Rumor Flames
A new photo of former first daughter Malia Obama is sparking rumors about her love life. Talk that former President Barack Obama's daughter was romantically involved with music producer Dawit Eklund began back in 2022, but it has been rumored that she and her beau called it quits. And, from the look of the latest pic of her, she may be moving on with someone new.
On September 28, Malia was photographed walking side-by-side with Achilleas Ambatzidis in Los Angeles, as the pair seemingly left brunch. According to his LinkedIn, Ambatzidis is the co-creator of Chuck Magazine. Like her rumored new flame, Malia is also in the arts, working as a screenwriter and filmmaker. Walking together or even brunching together certainly doesn't prove that Malia and Ambatzidis are an item. Yet, if a new romance is brewing, it's clear that these two have creativity in common, and they certainly look like a pair that could be a cute and stylish couple.
Malia Obama looks happy and stylish alongside new rumored beau
Even if you didn't recognize the pair of young creatives as they walked down the street on a sunny Los Angeles Saturday, it'd be clear that these two were chic, fashion-forward, and clearly enjoying each other's company. Malia Obama wore a button-down shirt layered under a bold orange t-shirt, which she juxtaposed with a long, grey pleated Dunst skirt. She accessorized with a slouchy crossbody bag by SC103 and sporty patent leather booties. Her stroll partner kept it simple in a black t-shirt and light-colored jeans paired with Nike sneakers and dark sunglasses.
While the pair may have dressed head-to-toe in cool yet low-key attire, the most important accessory Obama sported was a big smile, showing that whether he's a friend or a boyfriend, she's enjoying Achilleas Ambatzidis' company. Ambatzidis isn't the first potential suitor who has led fans to believe Obama moved on from her rumored romance with Dawit Eklund. She looked equally stylish back in September 2023 when she went on an apparent sushi date with rapper Animé. Clearly Obama is keeping her relationship status close to her chest at the moment, but one thing is clear: the star seems to be enjoying her life in Los Angeles.