Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Stale Attempt To Squash Divorce Rumors Isn't Working This Time
The following article mentions sexual assault
Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were notably pictured at a Chicago Bears game alongside their children, Wyatt and Dmitri, just days after Kutcher-Kunis divorce rumors flooded the internet. Speculation about an impending separation followed resurfaced reports of Kutcher's purported connection to alleged sex-trafficker Sean "Diddy" Combs, adding the "Two and Half Men" star to the list of celebrities who are under a microscope following their comments about the disgraced rapper. Sources close to the couple have emphatically denied both divorce rumors and any ties to Combs, but the picturesque family football outing hasn't been enough to erase these allegations.
Kutcher and Kunis attended the September 29th game at Soldier Field, which saw the Chicago Bears competing against the Los Angeles Rams. The family was pictured on the sidelines pre-game, with Kutcher and the kids repping the team while Kunis kept it simple in a white t-shirt and black bottoms. The "That '70s Show" actors posed for a smiley snapshot that was shared by fans to Instagram and Kunis was also seen posing with a fan. While the two have been long-time supporters of the Bears, their timely family outing feels like a PR-pushed attempt to put their recent scandals behind them, but the internet is never quick to forget.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are still in hot water
Football fans and social media users had a strong reaction to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' game day snapshots, showing just how much the family outing was a flop in terms of restoring their reputation. On Instagram, users were quick to comment under a photo shared by @chicago_history of the two celebs, pointing out how out of place the post was. "Yeahhhh this isn't the look you want to be going for," one user said. "We have plenty of other fans who happen to be famous that you should have posted of."
Kutcher and Kunis' alleged friendship with Sean "Diddy" Combs was frequently mentioned, with one commenter writing, "TIL that Ashton and Diddy are homies." The vibe was much of the same on X, formerly Twitter, with commenters mentioning both the disgraced rapper and the couple's connection to convicted rapist Danny Masterson in their responses. Even if Kutcher and Kunis were able to present a smiling front during their sports outing, their attempt to squash divorce rumors and Diddy speculation has majorly failed.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).