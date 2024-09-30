Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Stale Attempt To Squash Divorce Rumors Isn't Working This Time

The following article mentions sexual assault



Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were notably pictured at a Chicago Bears game alongside their children, Wyatt and Dmitri, just days after Kutcher-Kunis divorce rumors flooded the internet. Speculation about an impending separation followed resurfaced reports of Kutcher's purported connection to alleged sex-trafficker Sean "Diddy" Combs, adding the "Two and Half Men" star to the list of celebrities who are under a microscope following their comments about the disgraced rapper. Sources close to the couple have emphatically denied both divorce rumors and any ties to Combs, but the picturesque family football outing hasn't been enough to erase these allegations.

Kutcher and Kunis attended the September 29th game at Soldier Field, which saw the Chicago Bears competing against the Los Angeles Rams. The family was pictured on the sidelines pre-game, with Kutcher and the kids repping the team while Kunis kept it simple in a white t-shirt and black bottoms. The "That '70s Show" actors posed for a smiley snapshot that was shared by fans to Instagram and Kunis was also seen posing with a fan. While the two have been long-time supporters of the Bears, their timely family outing feels like a PR-pushed attempt to put their recent scandals behind them, but the internet is never quick to forget.