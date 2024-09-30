William & Kate Step On Sussexes' Toes Big Time & Meghan's Reportedly Seething

It doesn't look like Prince William and Prince Harry's ongoing feud is going to end anytime soon. The latest chapter of Prince William and Kate Middleton versus Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involves a trademark application.

According to GB News, the Prince and Princess of Wales are in the process of launching their charity, the Royal Foundation, in the United States, and have applied for a trademark through the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Featured in their charity will be a focus on mental healthcare services. While this charity isn't the same type of healthcare the royal family has, it is still sure to be a great resource for those in need.

The problem with this charity is that now it will be competing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.S. charity, the Archewell Foundation. A huge part of the Archwell Foundation focuses around mental health issues, so this move by the Prince and Princess of Wales could add fuel to the fire. It's not only the Royal brothers who are feuding; Middleton and Markle have their own fractured relationship as sisters-in-law.

