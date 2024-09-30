William & Kate Step On Sussexes' Toes Big Time & Meghan's Reportedly Seething
It doesn't look like Prince William and Prince Harry's ongoing feud is going to end anytime soon. The latest chapter of Prince William and Kate Middleton versus Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involves a trademark application.
According to GB News, the Prince and Princess of Wales are in the process of launching their charity, the Royal Foundation, in the United States, and have applied for a trademark through the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Featured in their charity will be a focus on mental healthcare services. While this charity isn't the same type of healthcare the royal family has, it is still sure to be a great resource for those in need.
The problem with this charity is that now it will be competing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.S. charity, the Archewell Foundation. A huge part of the Archwell Foundation focuses around mental health issues, so this move by the Prince and Princess of Wales could add fuel to the fire. It's not only the Royal brothers who are feuding; Middleton and Markle have their own fractured relationship as sisters-in-law.
Meghan Markle allegedly feels like a turf war could happen
Needless to say, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly not taking this news well. A source told OK! (via GB News) how Meghan Markle was surprised by Prince William and Kate Middleton's possible work move to the U.S. and felt like they were encroaching on her and her husband's domain. However, Jennie Bond, who used to be a BBC royal correspondent, told OK! that everyone may be jumping the gun on this turf war theory. Bond thought the trademark move could have something to do with limitations on time, wanting to get it on the books before a possible expiration date.
"We shouldn't try to set up imaginary rivalries between William and Catherine [and] Harry and Meghan. They've got enough problems without us adding more unfounded speculation," Bond told the outlet.
Of course, if people think this move was only made by Prince William as a way to get back at his brother for all the claims he made in "Spare," his tell-all memoir, they need to remember just how much power the Princess of Wales has in the royal family. Hopefully, if the Royal Foundation does move to the U.S., it can work in tandem with the Archewell Foundation instead of against it. Both are advocating for good causes, after all.