Kimberly Guilfoyle's Cheap Attempt At Cowgirl Chic Won't Lasso Don Jr. Back To Her

As Donald Trump Jr. cheating reports continue to swirl, Kimberly Guilfoyle has upped her efforts to prove to the world — and herself — that she's still the object of his desire. However, Guilfoyle's desperation to hide the Don Jr. affair rumors has backfired, resulting in ever-increasing speculation that he's just not into her. And if that is the case, then the cheap cowgirl chic outfit she wore on a recent outing with Don Jr. probably won't help rein him back in.

Although no longer available at the time of writing, Guilfoyle posted an Instagram story of her and Don Jr. waving to adoring fans in Nashville, Tennessee, on their way to meet up with their old buddy Kid Rock on September 29. As Don Jr. strode ahead, Guilfoyle trailed behind, looking like a poor man's Dolly Parton in a truly tragic shimmery fringed low-cut mini dress and white knee-high boots. "Nashville, here we come!" she captioned a photo of herself posing in the ensemble. Oh, Kimberly!

The former Fox News host is used to letting her outfits do the talking. Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits are legendary, plentiful, and a fixture on the Donald Trump campaign trail. Still, at this point, whatever she wears is unlikely to stop the chatter about Don Jr. and his rumored mistress, Bettina Anderson, especially the cowgirl ensemble — Kid Rock or no Kid Rock.

