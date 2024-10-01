Kimberly Guilfoyle's Cheap Attempt At Cowgirl Chic Won't Lasso Don Jr. Back To Her
As Donald Trump Jr. cheating reports continue to swirl, Kimberly Guilfoyle has upped her efforts to prove to the world — and herself — that she's still the object of his desire. However, Guilfoyle's desperation to hide the Don Jr. affair rumors has backfired, resulting in ever-increasing speculation that he's just not into her. And if that is the case, then the cheap cowgirl chic outfit she wore on a recent outing with Don Jr. probably won't help rein him back in.
Although no longer available at the time of writing, Guilfoyle posted an Instagram story of her and Don Jr. waving to adoring fans in Nashville, Tennessee, on their way to meet up with their old buddy Kid Rock on September 29. As Don Jr. strode ahead, Guilfoyle trailed behind, looking like a poor man's Dolly Parton in a truly tragic shimmery fringed low-cut mini dress and white knee-high boots. "Nashville, here we come!" she captioned a photo of herself posing in the ensemble. Oh, Kimberly!
The former Fox News host is used to letting her outfits do the talking. Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits are legendary, plentiful, and a fixture on the Donald Trump campaign trail. Still, at this point, whatever she wears is unlikely to stop the chatter about Don Jr. and his rumored mistress, Bettina Anderson, especially the cowgirl ensemble — Kid Rock or no Kid Rock.
Only cowgirls get the blues
Following reports that Donald Trump Jr. has been cheating with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, Kimberly Guilfoyle has been on a mission to convince everyone that all is good in the state of Donberly, continuing to stand by her man, both figuratively and literally.
During a recent visit to the Balkans, Guilfoyle posed for grinning selfies with Don Jr. and was snapped looking enthralled as she listened to him talk during a "Trump Vision 2025" conference. However, few are buying what she's selling — and we're not referring to Donald Trump's shady $100,000 diamond-encrusted watches.
"You've heard the term 'putting on a brave face'? She also has the advantage of a face, totally unable to respond to emotion of any sort. Maybe professional poker is an option for her," a reader commented on a Daily Mail story about the trip. "[A]ll pics are him in the middle and she on the outside of him. never her with his arm or arms around her. body language very telling. there is no physical connection," another claimed. "You can see in the photos that Jr is no longer interested in her. He is holding a cigar instead of her hand with his back facing her in one photo, and they look distant in the other photos as well," a third chimed in.