The Taylor Swift Guitar-Smashing Drama, Explained

There are many critics of Taylor Swift out there. Even fellow musicians have weighed in. For instance, Zach Bryan tweeted that Kanye West was better and reopened Swifties' old wounds. (West interrupted Swift's VMAs speech back in 2009. Bryan later profusely apologized for his comments and walked back the sentiment.) One anti-Swiftie thought taking a hammer to an auction item was the best way to make his point about disliking Swift.

On September 28, 2024, the Ellis County Wild Game Dinner auction event took place, and one of the items up for grabs was a guitar decorated with images of Swift throughout her career — which Swifties will recognize as the art from her Eras Tour. A video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed an unnamed man being handed the guitar and a hammer from someone seemingly working the event. Then, the man hit the instrument repeatedly with the hammer, to the cheers and laughter of the crowd.

A source from the organization hosting the event told TMZ the guitar was given for the auction prior to Swift endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 election. They also told the outlet the guitar was autographed by Swift, proven by a certificate of authenticity, and that the man who broke it did successfully win it at the auction before doing so. Another news outlet spoke to some others from the event.

