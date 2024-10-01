Donald Trump's Glowing Blurb For Melania's Book Reeks Of Ghostwriter
With just a week left until Melania Trump's memoir hits shelves, the former first lady officially has the ultimate endorsement: One from her husband. "Melania" will reportedly tell the former model's life story. Yet, in her first video promoting the book on X, formerly known as Twitter, Melania gave Donald Trump the blink-and-you'll-miss-it treatment. Luckily for her, it seems that being mostly ignored in the book's promotion hasn't swayed Donald from giving it a shoutout. But his quote, appearing in the "From the Publisher" section of the book's Amazon page doesn't exactly sound like something the Republican presidential hopeful would write. And, beyond that, it doesn't actually have anything to say about her book.
Donald's quote about his wife's upcoming memoir reads, "Melania is my rock and foundation, and I wouldn't be the man I am today without her by my side." After so much time in the public eye, most folks know how Donald tends to speak, and this quote doesn't sound like him. And, while the sentiment is certainly a nice one, it doesn't say anything about the contents of Melania's memoir. This is evident through Donald's tweet about the book – "Congratulations to our incredible former First Lady on the success of her new book, MELANIA! #1 in the USA!!" — followed by a call for folks to pre-order the memoir.
So, while Donald is sharing support for his wife's endeavor, it doesn't exactly sound like it's in his own words, and he also hasn't given any indication that he has actually read her book.
Donald may never read Melania's book
Donald Trump's hands-off involvement in the promotion of Melania Trump's memoir doesn't exactly come as a surprise. After all, Melania hasn't appeared particularly involved in her husband's life recently. She's been absent for most of the Trump presidential campaign, she skipped his presidential debates, and she didn't appear alongside him during his criminal fraud trial. Her public absence from his life has sparked rumors that the Trumps' marriage is on the rocks. And, Donald potentially calling in a ghostwriter to state how much Melania means to him with no actual mention of her book is suspicious.
It's worth noting that Donald has a history of claiming to read books he seemingly hasn't read. On CNN's "Crossfire" in 1987, he was asked about his favorite book. He said, "I really liked Tom Wolfe's last book. I think he's a great author," before being questioned about which book he meant, ultimately giving in and admitting he hadn't read the book, as quoted by TheWrap. When asked what he was currently reading, he said, "... I'm reading my own book again because I think it's so fantastic."
Despite that, his "The Art of the Deal" ghostwriter Tony Schwartz told The New Yorker, "I seriously doubt that Trump has ever read a book straight through in his adult life," including his own — a notion that others have echoed. So, maybe Donald's strategy to avoid saying anything specific about Melania's book is for the best, since he may not have read it at all.