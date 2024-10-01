Donald Trump's Glowing Blurb For Melania's Book Reeks Of Ghostwriter

With just a week left until Melania Trump's memoir hits shelves, the former first lady officially has the ultimate endorsement: One from her husband. "Melania" will reportedly tell the former model's life story. Yet, in her first video promoting the book on X, formerly known as Twitter, Melania gave Donald Trump the blink-and-you'll-miss-it treatment. Luckily for her, it seems that being mostly ignored in the book's promotion hasn't swayed Donald from giving it a shoutout. But his quote, appearing in the "From the Publisher" section of the book's Amazon page doesn't exactly sound like something the Republican presidential hopeful would write. And, beyond that, it doesn't actually have anything to say about her book.

Donald's quote about his wife's upcoming memoir reads, "Melania is my rock and foundation, and I wouldn't be the man I am today without her by my side." After so much time in the public eye, most folks know how Donald tends to speak, and this quote doesn't sound like him. And, while the sentiment is certainly a nice one, it doesn't say anything about the contents of Melania's memoir. This is evident through Donald's tweet about the book – "Congratulations to our incredible former First Lady on the success of her new book, MELANIA! #1 in the USA!!" — followed by a call for folks to pre-order the memoir.

So, while Donald is sharing support for his wife's endeavor, it doesn't exactly sound like it's in his own words, and he also hasn't given any indication that he has actually read her book.

