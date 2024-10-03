The Trump And Duggar Worlds Collide In Ivanka's New Photo (And We Don't Know What To Make Of It)
What happens when two of America's most controversial families team up? The result, as you might expect, is not far off from a scandal. Thanks to Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump's Instagram story, we now know that one of the rescue organizations she partnered with to support victims of Hurricane Helene is none other than Medical Evacuation Disaster Intervention Corps Corps — and no, that's not a typo; their name actually has "Corps" twice. According to the Arkansas Secretary of State, the Medic Corps was founded by John Duggar, who also serves as its director of business.
In Medic Corps's Instagram posts, Ivanka is pictured alongside their staff, helping to offload 300 Starlink units. John Duggar, known for "19 Kids & Counting," may even be the half-cut bearded figure in one of the photos in Trump's story. At first glance, these photos look like the typical rich family donating for tax write-offs. But beneath the surface lies something much worse, as Medic Corps has faced a number of well-documented issues. Back in 2019, during Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, the Duggars were accused of showing up with pomp and grandeur, only to make things worse. One accuser, James G. Lea, took to Facebook to share pictures of himself volunteering in the Bahamas alongside the Duggars, other celebrities, and volunteers.
Lea claimed that John Duggar reportedly clashed with authorities and was "belligerent" and unhelpful (via Patheos). The family allegedly seized supplies and set up luxuries like an air-conditioned room and a golf cart, which they refused to share with others. Some photos even show the Duggars and family friend Lawson Bates carrying Glocks, handcuffs, and other items that seemed sorely out of place in a disaster-stricken area. To make matters worse for Ivanka Trump, Medic Corps has one glaring connection to many Trump businesses.
Medic Corps is embroiled in financial and regulatory controversies
Following the Duggar family's antics during Hurricane Dorian, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Medic Corps wasn't exactly what it seemed. For starters, it uses a well-known strategy of imperfect imitation to gain legitimacy. Medic Corps sounds eerily similar to Medicorps, a well-known healthcare provider established in 2000. The Duggars also chose a logo that is strikingly similar to Medicorps's, even featuring the heart rate scan.
Additionally, a previous version of the website stated that donations went "directly to provide supplies and resources for our Medic Corps volunteer staff" — not to the actual victims. If these accusations sound familiar, it might be because you recall a New York judge found Donald Trump guilty of stealing money from his charities, including one meant for children with cancer. The Trumps and the Duggars also share another troubling connection: Both families have members who have been sued for sexually inappropriate behavior.
In 2021, Josh Duggar was sentenced to prison for owning sexual pictures of children, just six years after admitting to molesting five girls, including his sisters. Donald Trump, on the other hand, was found liable for abusing E. Jean Carroll, not to mention his involvement in the "grab them by the p***y" Access Hollywood Tape. Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump and Josh Duggar have the support of their families. Both families are also involved with reality TV life and seem to follow a playbook of masking inappropriate behavior with virtue signaling. Fortunately, the internet has receipts and never forgets.