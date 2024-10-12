HGTV Star Heather Rae El Moussa's Past Diddy Brags Are Coming Back To Bite Her
Heather Rae El Moussa's stunning transformation has led into her fit-mom era, following a breakout stint on "Selling Sunset," but there's no escaping the sketchy connections the HGTV star made during her party-girl phase. Long before El Moussa joined the cast of "Selling Sunset" or started dating her now-husband, Tarek El Moussa, she was a model who worked as a Playboy Playmate and mingled with some of the most powerful figures in Hollywood. One of her most notable celebrity pals was apparently Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently embroiled in multiple lawsuits accusing him of crimes ranging from sexual assault to rape, racketeering, and sex trafficking.
Although the "Flipping El Moussas" star has stayed pretty quiet about the plethora of shocking allegations against Diddy thus far, she was notably doing quite the opposite in 2020 during the second season of "Selling Sunset." In fact, at co-star Mary Bonnet's bachelorette party, which was documented in Episode 7, she was quick to volunteer some pretty wild details about attending a party at the disgraced rapper's house: "Everyone was there, Jay Z, Beyoncé, the Kardashians. Everyone was there and I was so drunk. And leaving, I couldn't hold [my pee], so I squatted down, and my girlfriends, like, held me up, and I just peed. I have pictures of it, too."
Amid the squeals of her castmates, El Moussa proudly shared even more details: "I had no underwear on, and, like, my girlfriends took a picture, so it's full out." Interestingly, partying isn't the only connection the reality star shares with the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker. The pair also shot a music video together back in the day.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
The reality star worked for Diddy as a Playboy Playmate
While we don't know exactly when Heather Rae El Moussa and Diddy met, or if they're still in touch, we do know that they worked together multiple times between 2012 and 2016. Following the 2012 Grammys, the award-winning rapper hosted the afterparty at the Playboy Mansion and featured six Playmates, including Heather Rae El Moussa (then Young). One Reddit user who attended the bash even posted a picture they took with the HGTV star, who looked quite different at the time — it's certainly more similar to what El Moussa looks like makeup-free. Side note: This was the same year that Tarek El Moussa pitched "Flip or Flop" to HGTV.
The "Selling Sunset" alum and Diddy were evidently still somewhat connected four years later, as she appeared as one of the models in his "You Could Be My Lover" music video (via YouTube). Although El Moussa didn't get a ton of screentime, she's clearly visible and even shared the achievement on Instagram, captioning the post: "Catch me in the BTS video we shot for @iamdiddy [...] My first music video."