HGTV Star Heather Rae El Moussa's Past Diddy Brags Are Coming Back To Bite Her

Heather Rae El Moussa's stunning transformation has led into her fit-mom era, following a breakout stint on "Selling Sunset," but there's no escaping the sketchy connections the HGTV star made during her party-girl phase. Long before El Moussa joined the cast of "Selling Sunset" or started dating her now-husband, Tarek El Moussa, she was a model who worked as a Playboy Playmate and mingled with some of the most powerful figures in Hollywood. One of her most notable celebrity pals was apparently Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently embroiled in multiple lawsuits accusing him of crimes ranging from sexual assault to rape, racketeering, and sex trafficking.

Although the "Flipping El Moussas" star has stayed pretty quiet about the plethora of shocking allegations against Diddy thus far, she was notably doing quite the opposite in 2020 during the second season of "Selling Sunset." In fact, at co-star Mary Bonnet's bachelorette party, which was documented in Episode 7, she was quick to volunteer some pretty wild details about attending a party at the disgraced rapper's house: "Everyone was there, Jay Z, Beyoncé, the Kardashians. Everyone was there and I was so drunk. And leaving, I couldn't hold [my pee], so I squatted down, and my girlfriends, like, held me up, and I just peed. I have pictures of it, too."

Amid the squeals of her castmates, El Moussa proudly shared even more details: "I had no underwear on, and, like, my girlfriends took a picture, so it's full out." Interestingly, partying isn't the only connection the reality star shares with the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker. The pair also shot a music video together back in the day.

