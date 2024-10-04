HGTV's Christina Hall Hurls Biggest Grifter Accusation At Josh Yet Amid Messy Divorce Drama
Ever since Christina Hall and Josh Hall's messy divorce went public, Christina has sniped at her ex online. A lot of the rhetoric coming from Christina's side involves shady claims that Josh is money-hungry. Josh reportedly moved $35,000 from rental properties to his bank account the day after Christina told him she wanted a divorce. In court documents per InTouch Weekly, he said that money was to help pay the rentals' bills since that wasn't something Christina handled and she kicked him off their LLC account. Although he said he'd pay the $35,000 back and that the money was for the properties, Christina has hinted that Josh is desperate for money from her.
On October 3, 2024, Christina announced on her Instagram Story that she was selling her house in Leiper's Fork, Tennessee. That is reportedly where Josh had been staying post-separation, per an insider for People, and the outlet also said he had permission to do so from Christina based on a legal filing from September 2024. He just couldn't stay if someone was renting the property.
The Instagram Story after Christina's announcement was a lot more pointed. "I guess 'Leipers Fork' is gonna have to come off the bio soon. Time to go back to reality ... " Christina quipped, seemingly alluding to Josh's Instagram bio as of writing. Christina fired off more shots and continued, "Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog. I guess plans changed. All about trying to take everything you can ... With your mind on my money and my money on your mind ... " She ended the scathing post with, "Byeeee."
Christina said more on Instagram after Josh's representative got involved
Per People, after Christina Hall posted those October 3 Instagram Stories, Josh Hall's representative said how he's keen on dealing with the divorce proceedings privately. "Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet," they told the outlet. "But now Christina is defaming him. These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn't stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina's false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law." Some HGTV fans agree, having previously said that Christina's jabs at Josh are getting old.
Christina did not seem too happy with what Josh's representative told People, since she fired off another post on her Instagram Story on October 4, 2024. She lambasted Josh for asking for spousal support and doubled down on her claims.
The HGTV star has hinted at seriously shady behavior from Josh in past posts, which lines up with her latest Instagram Story claims. It's unknown if a spokesperson for Josh or Josh himself will speak up to fire back against what Christina has said.