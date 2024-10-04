HGTV's Christina Hall Hurls Biggest Grifter Accusation At Josh Yet Amid Messy Divorce Drama

Ever since Christina Hall and Josh Hall's messy divorce went public, Christina has sniped at her ex online. A lot of the rhetoric coming from Christina's side involves shady claims that Josh is money-hungry. Josh reportedly moved $35,000 from rental properties to his bank account the day after Christina told him she wanted a divorce. In court documents per InTouch Weekly, he said that money was to help pay the rentals' bills since that wasn't something Christina handled and she kicked him off their LLC account. Although he said he'd pay the $35,000 back and that the money was for the properties, Christina has hinted that Josh is desperate for money from her.

On October 3, 2024, Christina announced on her Instagram Story that she was selling her house in Leiper's Fork, Tennessee. That is reportedly where Josh had been staying post-separation, per an insider for People, and the outlet also said he had permission to do so from Christina based on a legal filing from September 2024. He just couldn't stay if someone was renting the property.

The Instagram Story after Christina's announcement was a lot more pointed. "I guess 'Leipers Fork' is gonna have to come off the bio soon. Time to go back to reality ... " Christina quipped, seemingly alluding to Josh's Instagram bio as of writing. Christina fired off more shots and continued, "Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog. I guess plans changed. All about trying to take everything you can ... With your mind on my money and my money on your mind ... " She ended the scathing post with, "Byeeee."

