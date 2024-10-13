Everything To Know About Shannen Doherty's Mom Rosa

Shannen Doherty spoke candidly about many parts of her life in the years immediately preceding her death, including her career and the cancer that ultimately took her life on July 13, 2024. Family was also a key discussion point on Doherty's hit podcast, "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," especially the actor's bond with her beloved mother, Rosa Doherty. Shannen leaned on her mother in those final months of life, but the family members had always been incredibly close (Shannen was also close to her father, John, who died in 2010). On one particularly moving episode, an emotional Shannen discussed selling off many of the antiques she spent years accumulating, in part so her mother would not be tasked with clearing out storage units when she died.

There was an added benefit to downsizing, too. "I get to take my mom on vacations because I have all this extra sort of 'play money' laying around, and I'm not digging into the money that's in my estate, that's going to make sure everybody in my life is taken care of once I'm dead," Shannen shared on the April 2024 episode, where she also detailed a recent mother-daughter trip to Italy. While the grandmother of seven — all from her son, as Shannen had no kids — took over hosting duties for "Let's Be Clear" after her daughter died, as Shannen desired, Rosa remains an unfamiliar figure to many non-diehard fans. Here is what you need to know about Shannen's mom.